New York Yankees Announce Latest Roster Move Ahead of Twins Game

The New York Yankees are approaching their second game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the clash, the ballclub revealed its latest roster move.

Per the franchise via X, they have recalled starter Brendan Beck from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Snapshot of Yankees’ Brendan Beck

Beck is quite fresh into his journey in the Major Leagues.

He was selected by New York 55th overall in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft.

His debut came earlier this year, on May 7, 2026.

To date, he’s only appeared in one game in the big leagues, which was against the Texas Rangers. He logged a 6.00 ERA and one strikeout across 3.0 innings of work.

Beck walked three batters during that period.

This year, he’s been playing down in Triple-A, riding a 3.07 ERA and 91 strikeouts across 88.0 innings pitched through 16 games.

The right-hander is known for his elite control and command on the mound. As noted in his prospect profile, some scouts have compared his early approach to that of Shane Bieber of the Toronto Blue Jays.

His profile states, “Beck’s control and command are more impressive than any of his individual pitches, the best of which is a solid low-80s slider with two-plane depth. His low-90s fastball peaks at 94 mph without much life and his upper-70s downer curveball are both fringy but he survives well because he locates them well. He has little faith in a low-80s changeup with modest sink.”

Among New York’s prospect rankings, Beck comes in at No. 21.

He’s an intriguing prospect to follow, and this is another glaring opportunity for him to prove his pitching value.

Yankees Looking To Get Back on Track

New York finally snapped its dreadful seven-game losing skid on Friday night in their series opener against the Twins.

They clinched a 5-2 victory to kick off their homestand, leading fans to believe that perhaps this is a positive turning point for the struggling ballclub.

Trent Grisham was cleared to return to the lineup, and his homer put the ballclub on the board. His return has been highly anticipated.

Unfortunately, as the story goes, when one player returns, another exits.

Having said that, the franchise has now lost Carlos Rodón to the IL. Their injured list continues to stay full.

Despite their persistent woes, the Yankees are moving forward, and their latest victory was a major step in the right direction.

Heading into their Saturday afternoon clash, they are claiming a 49-38 overall record.

This places them just behind the Tampa Bay Rays (52-33).

Lining up behind the Yankees in the AL East are the Blue Jays (42-46), the Baltimore Orioles (41-48) and the Boston Red Sox (38-48).

Once New York finishes this stretch against Minnesota, they will hit the road and head to Tropicana Field to face the division leaders — the Rays.

This will be a four-game series, commencing on Monday, July 6, at 6:40 p.m. ET.