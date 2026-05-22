Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision Before Rays Game As Jose Caballero Returns

The New York Yankees have made a decision on Anthony Volpe as Jose Caballero has returned to the lineup.

Caballero was activated off the injured list on Friday, and he will be back in the lineup and playing shortstop. Ahead of the Yankees’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, New York released its lineup, and Volpe is on the bench, while Caballero starts.

Yankees lineup:

T. Grisham CF

A. Judge RF

B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

P. Goldschmidt 1B

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

J. Caballero SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had said Caballero wouldn’t lose his starting job due to an injury, and that turned out to be the case.

Caballero suffered a fractured right middle finger, which put him on the IL, but after the minimum amount of time, he’s back in the lineup and starting. Before the injury, Caballero hit .259 with 4 home runs and 13 RBIs this season as he’s become New York’s everyday shortstop.

As for Volpe, he will be available off the Yankees bench, but his role with the team is uncertain going forward. Volpe is hitting .217 with 3 RBIs in 23 at-bats this season.

Yankees Manager Praised Caballero

Ahead of Caballero being activated off the injured list, Boone had high praise for Caballero.

Boone was asked if Caballero could slide to third base or become a utility player, leaving Volpe to play shortstop. However, Boone said Caballero has earned the right to be the team’s everyday shortstop.

“Maybe, but he’s also played at a level that, to me, he has earned the right to be out there at shortstop more often,” Boone said. “I think the first [41] games he played in the season, he was playing the best shortstop in the league and doing a lot of things to spark us offensively, too. It’s important to acknowledge that. But there’s no question that his versatility is a real asset, too.”

Boone has stuck to his word as Caballero will start at shortstop in his first game back from injury on Friday night.

Volpe Impressed Boone

Although Volpe won’t be the Yankees’ starting shortstop anymore, he did impress Boone.

As Volpe returned from injury and replaced Caballero, Boone was impressed with how he’s handled himself and what he’s done at the plate and in the field.

“The one thing that’s encouraging is how Anthony’s played, in not ideal circumstances. Getting sent down or whatever,” Boone said on Talkin’ Yanks. “He’s come up and performed at a very high level. The first day in Baltimore was okay, at-bat-wise; he made the error. It’s been four days of really good at-bats, which is good to see, and he’s made a handful of really good plays. Impactful on the bases, it’s exciting.”

Despite Volpe losing his shortstop job, he remains on the Yankees bench and could still make an impact.

New York begins a three-game home series against the AL East-leading Rays on Friday. The Yankees are 4.5 games back of the Rays, so this series is pivotal.