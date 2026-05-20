Yankees Manager Shares High Praise for Anthony Volpe as Decision Looms

The New York Yankees will have to make a decision on their starting shortstop again soon.

Anthony Volpe was recalled from the minors when Jose Caballero went to the IL. At the time of the injury, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Caballero wouldn’t lose his starting spot due to injury.

However, Volpe has been playing well, and Boone has been impressed with how he’s looked.

“The one thing that’s encouraging is how Anthony’s played, in not ideal circumstances. Getting sent down or whatever,” Boone said on Talkin’ Yanks. “He’s come up and performed at a very high level. The first day in Baltimore was okay, at-bat-wise; he made the error. It’s been four days of really good at-bats, which is good to see, and he’s made a handful of really good plays. Impactful on the bases, it’s exciting.”

Volpe impressing Boone could be good news for him, not only staying up on the big league roster, but also remaining the starting shortstop.

If Volpe does remain at shortstop, the Yankees could shift Caballero to third base and move Ryan McMahon to the bench, who has struggled.

Regardless, Volpe’s play has been noticeable, and Boone is impressed with how he’s looked. He’s hitting .294 with 3 RBIs in 17 at-bats this season.

Yankees Players Praise Volpe

Volpe has returned from the minors and has played well.

When he got recalled from the minors, Yankees players were thrilled to see him back and Jazz Chisholm Jr. expects him to have plenty of success.

“He’s a tough kid,” Chisholm said. “He played a whole season injured, sticking his butt out there for the team. He could’ve easily sat down a whole year last year and got his shoulder right, but he went out there and stuck it out for us, and we made the playoffs. That should show you how tough he is.

“… It’s been tough being hurt and trying to come back from what he’s going through. But we know he’s built for this. We both think he’s going to be great.”

Aaron Judge, meanwhile, gave Volpe some phone calls and advice throughout his stint, so he’s eager to see him back.

“Just take care of business; that’s really all it is,” Judge said. “There’s been a lot of questions, a lot of stuff going on with that — circling with the media. But the biggest thing is, block out the noise. Just go out there and play your game.”

New York will look for the series win in the third game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Latest on Caballero

Caballero is on the injured list, but he could soon return to the roster.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch gave an update on Caballero on social media, as he appears to be close to a return.

“Jose Caballero (right middle finger fracture) resumed playing catch today. Aaron Boone said there is a chance Caballero will be activated in the minimum 10 days (May 22),” Hoch wrote.

Caballero is hitting .259 with 4 home runs and 13 RBIs this season with the Yankees.