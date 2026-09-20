Yankees Face Anthony Volpe Decision After Jazz Chisholm Jr. News

The New York Yankees could activate Jazz Chisholm Jr. as soon as Tuesday, raising questions about Anthony Volpe’s role.

Nothing is set yet, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday, according to New York Daily News reporter Gary Phillips. The update came before the Yankees played the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

Chisholm sprained his right thumb Sept. 8. The Yankees recalled Volpe, 25, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 10. They had optioned him in early August after promoting shortstop George Lombard Jr.

Volpe has played second base since then and has produced remarkable numbers.

Through Saturday, he has gone 9-for-31 in nine games since his recall. That is a .290 average with a .333 on-base percentage, a .452 slugging percentage and a .785 OPS.

He has one home run, two doubles, seven RBIs and four runs scored. Volpe has walked twice, struck out four times and stolen four bases without being caught.

Anthony Volpe’s Future Is Still Not Known

Volpe could also see time at third base in the coming days. Boone fielded a question about using Volpe there, Phillips reported.

“We’ll see,” Boone said. “First things first, getting Jazz back and then we’ll figure out as the week unfolds how I want to play it.”

Volpe also addressed the idea, Phillips reported.

He said the Yankees have not talked to him about playing third base before the regular season ends. He said he felt comfortable there the few times he played third base in the minors.

At Triple-A, Volpe made 19 starts at second base, 15 at shortstop and three at third base.

Chisholm is batting .232 with 19 home runs and 40 stolen bases in 134 games this season.

The Yankees open their final homestand Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays. They entered Sunday at 89-65.

Trent Grisham is Out for the Regular Season

Boone said the Yankees do not expect to activate Trent Grisham before the regular season ends, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported.

Grisham could still be on the playoff roster, Boone said.

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce reported that roster complications are part of the reason. The Yankees would have to send a player down and could not recall him for 10 days, Joyce reported.

Joyce contrasted that with activating Grisham directly onto the playoff roster.

Grisham has been on the 10-day injured list since Sept. 5 with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. He left a Sept. 4 game against the San Diego Padres in the third inning. It is his second right hamstring strain of the season.

Grisham is batting .211 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs this season. The 29-year-old will be a free agent after the season.