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Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham Updates Amid Diamondbacks Series

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New York Yankees v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Trent Grisham #12 during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 02, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 9-2 on Friday. The Diamondbacks bounced back with a 5-2 win on Saturday. The finale is slated to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced updates on Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham News Before Diamondbacks Game

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates his game-tying, two-run home run with Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: Nothing set yet, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be activated as soon as Tuesday, Aaron Boone said.

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: Trent Grisham is unlikely to be activated before the regular season ends, in part because of roster complications — Yankees would have to send someone down and not be able to call them back up for 10 days vs. possibility of activating Grisham right onto playoff roster.

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees sends a hit by Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies to first for the out in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Chisholm has been on the injured list with a right thumb strain since Sept. 10.

This season, Chisholm has hit .232/.312/.403 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI over 134 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Looking at Trent Grisham

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 18: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grisham has been on the injured list with a right hamstring strain since Sept. 5.

This season, Grisham has hit .211/.308/.395 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI over 121 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees have already clinched a postseason berth. They hold a 5 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top AL Wild Card spot with an 89-65 record.

Meanwhile, New York is five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

After the Diamondbacks series, the Yankees will host the Rays for a four-game set and then the Baltimore Orioles for three games to finish the regular season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham Updates Amid Diamondbacks Series

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