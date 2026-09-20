Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham Updates Amid Diamondbacks Series

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Trent Grisham #12 during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 02, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: Trent Grisham is unlikely to be activated before the regular season ends, in part because of roster complications — Yankees would have to send someone down and not be able to call them back up for 10 days vs. possibility of activating Grisham right onto playoff roster.
Trent Grisham is unlikely to be activated before the regular season ends, in part because of roster complications — Yankees would have to send someone down and not be able to call them back up for 10 days vs. possibility of activating Grisham right onto playoff roster.
Chisholm has been on the injured list with a right thumb strain since Sept. 10.
This season, Chisholm has hit .232/.312/.403 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI over 134 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
Looking at Trent Grisham
Grisham has been on the injured list with a right hamstring strain since Sept. 5.
This season, Grisham has hit .211/.308/.395 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI over 121 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees have already clinched a postseason berth. They hold a 5 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top AL Wild Card spot with an 89-65 record.
Meanwhile, New York is five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
After the Diamondbacks series, the Yankees will host the Rays for a four-game set and then the Baltimore Orioles for three games to finish the regular season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced updates on Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham before Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham Updates Amid Diamondbacks Series