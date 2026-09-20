Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham Updates Amid Diamondbacks Series

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 9-2 on Friday. The Diamondbacks bounced back with a 5-2 win on Saturday. The finale is slated to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced updates on Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham News Before Diamondbacks Game

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: Nothing set yet, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be activated as soon as Tuesday, Aaron Boone said.

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: Trent Grisham is unlikely to be activated before the regular season ends, in part because of roster complications — Yankees would have to send someone down and not be able to call them back up for 10 days vs. possibility of activating Grisham right onto playoff roster.

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm has been on the injured list with a right thumb strain since Sept. 10.

This season, Chisholm has hit .232/.312/.403 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI over 134 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Looking at Trent Grisham

Grisham has been on the injured list with a right hamstring strain since Sept. 5.

This season, Grisham has hit .211/.308/.395 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI over 121 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have already clinched a postseason berth. They hold a 5 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top AL Wild Card spot with an 89-65 record.

Meanwhile, New York is five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

After the Diamondbacks series, the Yankees will host the Rays for a four-game set and then the Baltimore Orioles for three games to finish the regular season.