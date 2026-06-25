Yankees Tabbed to Solve Anthony Volpe Problem With Trade for $341 Million SS

The Yankees have been proposed as a fit for a blockbuster trade that would address growing questions surrounding Anthony Volpe by acquiring a $341 million five-time All-Star shortstop.

While New York has continued to back Volpe publicly, one analyst believes a bold trade could give the Yankees an immediate upgrade at one of baseball’s most important positions while reshaping their infield for the postseason.

The proposal originated Wednesday in a YouTube clip from New York sports talk personality Sal Licata, who argued the New York Mets should deal Francisco Lindor before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Licata’s proposed package would send Lindor, reliever Luke Weaver, and catcher Luis Torrens to the Bronx in exchange for a prospect haul anchored by infield prospect George Lombard Jr., as summarized by analyst Esteban Quiñones of Pinstripes Nation.

According to Licata and Quiñones, the Yankees need a shortstop they can trust through October and Volpe is simply not that guy. Still working back from left shoulder labrum surgery performed in October 2025, he posted a career-high 19 errors last year, a figure partially explained by his shoulder eroding his arm strength and throwing accuracy, according to ESPN. His 2026 line in limited action stands at .267 with one home run and a .734 OPS.

Lindor, at 32, plays the position at a different level. Across 11-plus Major League Baseball seasons with Cleveland and the Mets, the Caguas, Puerto Rico, native has posted 281 home runs, 861 RBIs, 218 stolen bases, a .272 career average and 55.7 bWAR. Two Gold Glove Awards, four Silver Slugger Awards and a .263 average with eight home runs across 41 postseason games complete the portrait.

“I do believe the Mets should trade Lindor,” Licata said, as quoted by Pinstripes Nation.

Lindor Trade Immediately Upgrades Yankees Shortstop Position

Licata’s case rested on Lindor’s age and what he described as a chemistry disconnect alongside Juan Soto, who left the Yankees to sign with the Mets. WFAN radio commentator Evan Roberts agreed the Mets could explore the idea, but rejected the prospect-for-star framing. Trading a postseason-tested shortstop for unproven minor leaguers, he argued, is the wrong exchange.

“They’re freaking lottery tickets,” Roberts said of any prospects, as quoted by Pinstripes Nation.

Roberts pointed instead to age, contract length and franchise trajectory as the legitimate reasons to consider moving Lindor. Roberts proposed shipping Lindor to San Diego, where the Padres could return established Major League Baseball talent rather than “lottery-ticket” prospects.

Lindor No-Trade Clause and Contract Complicate Deal

Lindor is locked in through 2031 on a 10-year, $341 million deal. That’s an average annual value of $34.1 million, with $50 million deferred from 2032 through 2041, according to Spotrac. Piling that commitment onto the Yankees’ already top-heavy payroll is not a trivial matter.

Lindor also, not insignificantly, holds a full no-trade clause through 2031, according to Spotrac. Any deal requires his personal approval.

The Mets-Yankees rivalry has historically smothered crosstown deals before they develop, with front offices avoiding the optics and fan reaction on both sides running predictably hot.

The Yankees hold the AL East lead with a postseason-caliber roster and a shortstop still fighting back from major surgery. Lindor is an immediate, proven answer to that problem. Whether the Mets make Lindor available and whether he agrees to move across town is a different conversation.