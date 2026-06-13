New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision Before Blue Jays Game

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game weekend series. On Friday, the Yankees lost to the Blue Jays 8-5. On Saturday afternoon (3:07 p.m. EST), the Yankees will take on the Blue Jays again, this time sending Cam Schlittler to the mound. The Yankees will face Kevin Gausman. Before Saturday’s contest, New York announced Trent Grisham to the Injured List, and outfielder Jasson Dominguez has been recalled.

Also, before the Blue Jays game on Saturday, the Yankees revealed their lineup, and for a second straight game, shortstop Anthony Volpe is getting a piece of the pine.

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Anthony Volpe Missing from Yankees Lineup

Underdog MLB, as they always do, released the New York Yankees lineup for 6/13:

“Yankees 6/13: B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt DH J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C C. Schlittler SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Ben Rice is hitting leadoff, and Jasson Dominguez’s first time in the Yankees lineup in nearly a month sees him in the 2-hole. Despite a right-handed starter going for the Blue Jays, Paul Goldschmidt will hit cleanup and DH.

And lastly, Jose Caballero gets the start at shortstop for a second-straight game, while Anthony Volpe gets the pine treatment again. Volpe might be the next player on the Yankees roster to be optioned to the minors if there’s a need for another player at the MLB level.

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Anthony Volpe Has Struggled this Season

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Anthony Volpe has struggled this season.

Over 67 at-bats and 20 games played, Volpe is batting .194 with one home run, and an OPS+ of 72. His K rate is starting to climb as well, which signals that Volpe is falling into old habits.

In the first three full seasons of his MLB career, Volpe has struck out 150+ times in each season. He has 53 career home runs in 492 total games played.

The noise from the outside is starting to get very loud regarding Anthony Volpe, and you have to wonder how much longer he has left until the Yankees cut ties.

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