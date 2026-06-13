Spencer Strider’s Exit in Braves-Mets Game Sounds Alarm for Devastating Elbow Injury

Saturday afternoon’s news surrounding the Atlanta Braves will likely be all about starting pitcher Spencer Strider.

In Friday night’s loss to the New York Mets, Spencer Strider had to be removed from the game with right arm soreness, but it was apparent in the game that his velocity was down quite a few notches, and that’s never a good sign for a starter, especially one like Strider, who has endured severe elbow injuries in his career.

The designation of ‘right arm soreness’ is clearly just a placeholder for a clearer injury diagnosis in the coming days, but this could be bad news for Spencer Strider. In Friday’s loss, Strider gave up six earned runs over a handful of innings. He had to miss the beginning of the season, dealing with an oblique problem.

Update: Per a team announcement from the Braves:

“The #Braves today recalled RHP Anthony Molina to Atlanta and placed RHP Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Additionally, C Drake Baldwin begins a rehabilitation assignment tonight with Triple-A Gwinnett.”

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Social Media Reacts to Spencer Strider Injury in Braves-Mets Game

It’s unfortunate to say, but the downtick in velocity can sometimes be a clear sign for pitchers that their elbow may have snapped. It’s something to monitor, but don’t believe me in thinking it’s a potentially severe injury? Here are some reactions via X across Braves Country:

@nuggetchef wrote: “Spencer Strider 4-seam velocity by inning tonight: 1st inning: 95.7 mph 2nd inning: 93.9 mph 3rd inning: 92.4 mph 4th inning: 88.7 mph He final five 4-seamers thrown: 92.5, 90.7, 88.8, 89.6, 87.8”

The Atlanta Braves still hold the best record in MLB, but they have lost three straight games for perhaps the first time this season.

@MrChadBishop: “Braves manager Walt Weiss said Strider said he felt shoulder and elbow soreness when he was removed from the fourth inning of Friday’s game; MRI likely Saturday”

@CrosbyBaseball: “Spencer Strider is leaving this game after three different fastballs below 90 mph in a leadoff walk of MJ Melendez in the fourth. They’re giving JR Ritchie extra time to get warm”

This will be a situation to monitor for the Braves, but it’s possible that the dreaded news could be coming for Strider as soon as the weekend is over.

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Spencer Strider’s MLB Career So Far

Spencer Strider is still just 27, but injuries are starting to pile. He earned a right to the MLB All-Star game in 2023, and finished that season with 280+ strikeouts, but Tommy John Surgery limited Strider to just nine innings in 2024.

In 2025, Strider eventually returned to the mound after his TJS rehab, and he posted a 4.45 ERA over 125+ innings with 131, leading many Braves fans to become optimistic about his 2026 season.

However, this injury news could end up being a big setback in his MLB career. Strider signed a six-year, $75 million extension before 2023, and the Braves saw some early returns on that deal.

In 2026, Strider holds an ERA of 5.31 with a WHIP of 1.30+.

There will certainly be more to come on this Strider injury development, but for now, the best thing the Braves can hope for is a minimal IL stint.

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