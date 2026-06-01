New York Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Makes Aaron Judge Statement

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees beat the Athletics by a score of 13-8.

They took two out of three in the series.

Anthony Volpe finished the victory with two hits, one RBI and two runs.

Volpe Makes Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees had an incredible 3rd inning where they scored 13 runs (without a home run).

After the game, Volpe was asked about Aaron Judge when he met with the media (h/t YES Network).

Reporter: “Judge said he said a few choice words before that inning… Kind of wake you guys up a little bit. Did you hear it, and do you think that has any impact when that guy kind of says let’s go, it’s time to play?”

Volpe: “Yeah, definitely… Any time whatever he says, or obviously how he leads by example and what he does… I think it means a lot when he speaks up.”

Judge finished Sunday’s win with one hit, one RBI and one run.

Social Media Buzzing About Yankees

Here’s what people were saying about the Yankees:

ESPN Insights: “The Yankees collected all 11 of their hits in a 13-run 3rd inning 😲 This is only the second instance since 1900 of a team scoring 10+ runs in an MLB game with all their hits coming in one inning ‼️”

@pamsson: “I’ll take a 5-1 road trip from the Yankees every time. That’s a good way to head into June with a schedule they need to take full advantage of.”

@TalkinYanks: “Yankees are the first team in American League history to score 13+ runs in a game, all in one inning It has happened twice in the National League: 1972 Braves 2003 Phillies”

Just Baseball: “The Yankees scored TEN RUNS before recording an out in the 3rd inning 🤯 Volpe 1B Schuemann BB Wells BB Goldschmidt 1B Rice 2B Judge 1B Bellinger 1B Caballero BB Grisham 1B Volpe 1B Schuemann 2B Wells BB”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees now have the day off on Monday before a series with the Cleveland Guardians that starts on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

They are 36-23 in 59 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.