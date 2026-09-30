New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Makes Ben Rice Statement After Win Over Red Sox

Designated hitter Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

After the win, Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe made a statement on Rice.

New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Drops Ben Rice Quote After Win Over Red Sox

Volpe, who went 1-for-3 Tuesday, was asked about Rice’s night.

“Pretty incredible. I don’t think anyone is surprised.”

Yankees Beat Red Sox 9-0

Cam Schlittler threw an absolute gem on Tuesday, allowing just two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts as the Yankees won 9-0.

Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.

Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.

Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.

Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.

Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.

Left-hander Payton Tolle started for the Red Sox. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.