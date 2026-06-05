Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Makes Rare Instagram Post Before Red Sox Series

On Thursday, the New York Yankees concluded their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in the Bronx.

They avoided the sweep, winning by a score of 2-1.

Anthony Volpe did not play in Thursday’s game.

Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Makes Instagram Post

On Thursday night, Volpe (who doesn’t post much) made a post to Instagram.

Volpe wrote: “Wiiings ready for summer ball @redbullusa”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@joeyharinsky: “You batting .000 this month man GET IN THE LAB”

@kanta_baseball_: “Please lead us to World Series 🙏🙏”

@landonrug: “KING OF NY”

@pri_rickjames: “How about you lock in and step up as a leader and rally the team! Please”

@anthonyvolpelover.11: “THATS MY GUY”

@peen.cheese: “volpe nows not the time man cap just went down”

@m_dougherty20: “I believe in you anthony”

Spencer Jones also liked the post.

Volpe is in his fourth year in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old is currently batting .220 with 11 hits, one home run, eight RBI’s, nine runs and five stolen bases in 15 games this year.

He helped the franchise reach the 2024 World Series.

Yankees Ahead Of Red Sox

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-25 record in 62 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 18-11 in 29 games at home).

On Friday night, the Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Red Sox Ahead Of Yankees

The Red Sox come into their series with the Yankees as the bottom team in the American League East with a 26-35 record in 61 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 16-14 in 30 games on the road).