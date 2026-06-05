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Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Makes Rare Instagram Post Before Red Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees concluded their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in the Bronx.

They avoided the sweep, winning by a score of 2-1.

Anthony Volpe did not play in Thursday’s game.

Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Makes Instagram Post

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action against the New York Mets during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2025 in New York City.

On Thursday night, Volpe (who doesn’t post much) made a post to Instagram.

Volpe wrote: “Wiiings ready for summer ball @redbullusa

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@joeyharinsky: “You batting .000 this month man GET IN THE LAB”

@kanta_baseball_: “Please lead us to World Series 🙏🙏”

@landonrug: “KING OF NY”

@pri_rickjames: “How about you lock in and step up as a leader and rally the team! Please”

@anthonyvolpelover.11: “THATS MY GUY”

@peen.cheese: “volpe nows not the time man cap just went down”

@m_dougherty20: “I believe in you anthony”

Spencer Jones also liked the post.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with teammates against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Volpe is in his fourth year in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old is currently batting .220 with 11 hits, one home run, eight RBI’s, nine runs and five stolen bases in 15 games this year.

He helped the franchise reach the 2024 World Series.

Yankees Ahead Of Red Sox

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-25 record in 62 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 18-11 in 29 games at home).

On Friday night, the Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Red Sox Ahead Of Yankees

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park on May 27, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox come into their series with the Yankees as the bottom team in the American League East with a 26-35 record in 61 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 16-14 in 30 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Makes Rare Instagram Post Before Red Sox Series

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