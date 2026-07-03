New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Change Before Twins Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).

They got the day off on Thursday.

The Yankees will now look to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Most recently, they lost to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 6-2.

Austin Wells (who batted 7th) finished with two strikeouts in two at-bats.

New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/3 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Wells has been moved to the 9th spot in the order.

The former first-round pick comes into the night batting .153 with 26 hits, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 16 runs and one stolen base in 57 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about their lineup:

@NYCSportsSizzle: “WHY do you keep running Wells out there??? he has not hit since the beginning of last year. Enough”

@DanburySco: “Wells wells wells when does it end !?!? He’s not getting better !!!! Wake up !!!”

@davidrifkin: “Please make this the every day lineup vs RHP until guys are back!”

@yankeesguy93: “Grish back in CF, McMahon back at 3B and Cabby back to SS. Defense is a million times better. Let’s win”

@Chris_NYY28: “Jose Caballero is at shortstop tonight for the Yankees. If he is their preferred shortstop the remainder of the season (barring some kind of deadline deal), then he should play shortstop every night moving forward. Play your best 9. No excuses. Let’s roll.”

Yankees Ahead Of Twins

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-38 record in 86 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.