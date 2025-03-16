Emerging Leader Has Chance to Make Yankees History

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells isn’t too interested in making trivial history for the franchise. He’d rather make the type of history that results in World Series championships.

“I just want to win, just go out there and win every day and try to be the best teammate that I can be for the guys around me,” Wells said in an interview with the YES Network. “I think that’s my number one goal.”

According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Wells is fast becoming the type of player around which championship teams can be built.

“I think he’s excellent behind the plate and is emerging into a real leader,” Boone said.

So it was no surprise that Wells was 100% on board with batting in the leadoff spot, something he had never done as a baseball player, if it was to the team’s advantage.

“I was open for it,” he said. “I’m open for anything really. So as long as I’m in the lineup, I’m good to go.”

Austin Wells Could Be First Catcher to Bat Leadoff in Franchise History

Manning the No. 1 spot in the lineup is not just a new concept for Wells. If he were to bat leadoff in a regular season game, Wells would be the first catcher to ever do so in Yankees franchise history.

“I think he’s going to be a guy in his career that is going to get on base,” Boone said. “That’s my No. 1 criteria for the leadoff spot. I’m not saying I’m going to land on him in the leadoff spot, either. It’s just something that I’m looking at.”

And looking at quite a bit. New York’s March 16 game against Pittsburgh was the 10th consecutive time that Wells was written into the top line of the scorecard for the Yankees.

“Maybe it’s a little less time to get on deck, but to me, it doesn’t matter where I’m at – as long as I’m in the lineup,” Wells said.

Like Wells, Boone isn’t the least bit interested in making this move simply to create the answer to a future Jeopardy question. For Boone, it’s all about what Wells brings to the plate.

“I think he’s going to be a really good offensive player right now, and I think part of his offensive profile is going to be the ability to get on base,” Boone said.

Austin Wells Was a Finalist for AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2024

The 25-year-old Wells was a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year award last year after batting .229 with 13 homers, 55 RBIs, and a .322 on-base percentage that ranked fifth among American League rookies. This spring, he entered the March 16 contest slashing .355/.412/1.122, with three home runs among his 11 hits.

I’m not trying to change too much of what I do,” he said. “I think if I did that, I’d kind of take away from my game, so I’m trying to just play it the same as if I was hitting fifth or ninth or wherever.”

Which means continuing to bring the patient approach that teams typically want from a leadoff batter.

“I just try to get my pitch, and I feel like I’m pretty selective with that,” Wells said. “You know, the game of baseball is very interesting, and there’s a lot of different aspects to it, but I’m just trying to stay to my approach and stay to my plan, and you know, it works out sometimes.”