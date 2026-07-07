New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Rays Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They won Monday’s game by a score of 5-1.

Austin Wells finished with one strikeout in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/7 T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann RF A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is batting .151 with 27 hits, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 16 runs and one stolen base in 61 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Ryan Garcia: “Not playing Anthony Volpe vs a LHP in the most important series of the season is pretty telling of where the winds are blowing”

@SideSword_IV: “No Volpe or Wells?”

@FRodrig45500754: “We have a chance No Volpe, Wells, McMahon in linep”

@omuama1300: “Much better lineup just rather have dominguez instead of max. Let the kid get more reps!!!!”

@tucker2799_: “AHHHHH CABALLERO AT SHORT AGAIN BANGGG”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into the night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-40 record in 90 games.

They are 3.0 games back of the Rays (who are in first).

On the road, the Yankees have gone 27-20 in 47 games outside of the Bronx.