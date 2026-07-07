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New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Rays Game

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 17: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 17, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They won Monday’s game by a score of 5-1.

Austin Wells finished with one strikeout in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

GettyDavid Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Austin Wells #28 after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 at Tropicana Field on July 06, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/7 T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann RF A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is batting .151 with 27 hits, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 16 runs and one stolen base in 61 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Getty(L-R) Carlos Rodon #55, Max Fried #54, Austin Wells #28 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Ryan Garcia: “Not playing Anthony Volpe vs a LHP in the most important series of the season is pretty telling of where the winds are blowing”

@SideSword_IV: “No Volpe or Wells?”

@FRodrig45500754: “We have a chance No Volpe, Wells, McMahon in linep”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers bat during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

@omuama1300: “Much better lineup just rather have dominguez instead of max. Let the kid get more reps!!!!”

@tucker2799_: “AHHHHH CABALLERO AT SHORT AGAIN BANGGG”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 06, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees come into the night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-40 record in 90 games.

They are 3.0 games back of the Rays (who are in first).

On the road, the Yankees have gone 27-20 in 47 games outside of the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Rays Game

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