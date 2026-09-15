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New York Yankees Quickly Announce Surprise Austin Wells News Before Twins Game

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New York Mets v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees connects for his third inning solo home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins for the second game of their series on Tuesday.

After defeating Minnesota 8-3 last game, New York will be aiming to stay hot for this upcoming matchup.

Yet, before their game against Minnesota, the Yankees have now announced news regarding Austin Wells.

Austin Wells Coming Out of New York Yankees’ Lineup Despite Hot Streak

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: David Bednar #53 and Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 5-4. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Wells will surprisingly not be in the Yankees’ lineup for their upcoming game against the Twins. This comes after he was their seventh hitter against the Twins last game.

With Wells not starting for New York, Ali Sanchez will be their catcher for Tuesday’s game.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against the Twins, per Underdog MLB: B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 3B

Looking at Wells

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees scores a run during the eighth inning past Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Wells not starting comes in the middle of him being in a hot streak. He has hit a home run in each of his last two games for the Yankees. Although this is the case, New York is still taking him out of the lineup for Tuesday’s game.

Wells will be looking to keep his hot streak at the plate going once he returns to New York’s lineup. In 115 games this season for New York, he has posted 12 home runs, 30 RBI, and a .180 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Quickly Announce Surprise Austin Wells News Before Twins Game

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