New York Yankees Quickly Announce Surprise Austin Wells News Before Twins Game

The New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins for the second game of their series on Tuesday.

After defeating Minnesota 8-3 last game, New York will be aiming to stay hot for this upcoming matchup.

Yet, before their game against Minnesota, the Yankees have now announced news regarding Austin Wells.

Austin Wells Coming Out of New York Yankees’ Lineup Despite Hot Streak

Wells will surprisingly not be in the Yankees’ lineup for their upcoming game against the Twins. This comes after he was their seventh hitter against the Twins last game.

With Wells not starting for New York, Ali Sanchez will be their catcher for Tuesday’s game.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against the Twins, per Underdog MLB: B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 3B

Yankees 9/15 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Volpe 2B

A. Sánchez C

J. Caballero 3B M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 15, 2026

Looking at Wells

Wells not starting comes in the middle of him being in a hot streak. He has hit a home run in each of his last two games for the Yankees. Although this is the case, New York is still taking him out of the lineup for Tuesday’s game.

Wells will be looking to keep his hot streak at the plate going once he returns to New York’s lineup. In 115 games this season for New York, he has posted 12 home runs, 30 RBI, and a .180 batting average.