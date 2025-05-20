Insider Reveals Bad Yankees Chances of Trading for Paul Skenes

The New York Yankees are one of the few teams equipped to pay their players at the highest margins in Major League Baseball. Being a big-market team, the Yankees can pay stars their worth.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, meanwhile, under owner Bob Nutting, haven’t paid their stars top-of-the-market money. Pirates ace Paul Skenes is still under contract through the 2029 season, but he’s been thrown in trade rumors.

Of the teams that could acquire Skenes, the Yankees are among the most popular connections. However, a recent report from Ken Rosenthal put a pause to the Skenes trade rumors.

Rosenthal’s Report

Rosenthal reported that the Pirates’ ace, while rumors have put him in trade rumors, is unlikely to be traded in 2025.

“I do not see it happening this year. Paul Skenes is under control for four more years after this one. The Pirates have many problems, but I don’t know that trading Paul Skenes is the way to do it.”

Rosenthal shut down the Skenes rumors for the 2025 season, which surrounded the Yankees the most. But, he did leave the door open to a potential Skenes trade down the line.

“Can it happen in the future under a new GM if that is indeed what happens? Oh, yes, I can see that very much in the near future.”

According to Rosenthal’s report, the Pirates won’t trade Skenes during the 2025 season. But, he also reports that Skenes could be on the move after the season. The 22-year-old would have plenty of suitors and would be expensive to acquire.

While the cost would be a lot, both in terms of prospects and contract, Skenes has proven to be worth it after just over a year in Major League Baseball.

Why the Yankees Should Trade For Skenes

The Yankees have plenty of options they could go with when it comes to adding talent to their roster. Skenes is on a different level than a lot of the best options around the league.

Skenes will close the 2025 season at 23 years old. He’d be one of the best players under 25 years old in baseball, and would have teams like the Yankees clamoring to acquire him in a trade if he became available.

Across his 2024 and 2025 seasons, Skenes has pitched in 33 games. In those 33 games, Skenes has a 2.12 ERA, 14 wins, eight losses, 7.8 WAR, and 195.2 innings pitched. Skenes has also struck out 232 batters while walking just 48.

He made his debut in 2024 and has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since that time. Skenes has a 200 ERA+, which puts him two two-times better than a league average pitcher.

His rookie season was among the best for a rookie pitcher. Skenes won Rookie of the Year and got to start the All-Star game for the National League in 2024.

Skenes Cost

With all of his incredible accomplishments this early into his MLB career, it’s no wonder that so many teams want to trade for him. Adding a player of Skenes’ caliber would elevate any pitching staff.

The cost for Skenes, both to acquire him and keep him around, will likely price out plenty of teams. While the Yankees have the payroll to bring in Skenes, their 24th-ranked farm system, according to MLB.com, will make a trade more challenging.

It would cost a lot, but Skenes has shown he’s worth it. The Yankees can get Skenes, but Rosenthal’s report signifies the Yankees will have to wait until after the 2025 season to bring in the Pirates’ ace.