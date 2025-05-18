Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Paul Skenes After Latest Rumors

Could the New York Yankees really make a run at Paul Skenes?

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ all-world starting pitcher is in his second season as a Big Leaguer, but there is already speculation that he could be on his way out. The Pirates have been notorious for their inability to maintain and attract elite talent. Skenes could be the next name in a lineage that includes Gerrit Cole, Tyler Glasnow, Jameson Taillon, and Clay Holmes to depart.

Would the Pirates Move Skenes Now?

Here is what MLB Insider Jeff Passan had to say on Skenes’ future in Pittsburgh, via The Pat McAfee Show:

“The Pirates, including 2025, have five years of club control before he reaches free agency. If they believe that they have absolutely no chance of signing him, then they should trade him. You can make the argument that they should trade him now, I’m not going to because I think the Pirates, with some of the players that they have coming up, they would have a chance to win if they were to go out and actually bring in some offensive players and sign some free agents.

But the truth is, there are teams that already are going to ask about Paul Skenes at the trade deadline this year. I don’t anticipate that he’s going to be moved. But, there’s a real argument to be made that the best thing for the Pittsburgh Pirates would be to move Paul Skenes while he has his most value.

It’s a depressing reality.”

That depressing reality would become New York’s dream scenario. The Yankees’ acquiring Skenes would also reignite their “Evil Empire” billing in the most dramatic fashion possible. A trade, however unlikely it may seem, would require emptying the farm system for a generational pitcher like Skenes.

The Trade Idea

The trade would have to look something like this:

Yankees receive: RHP Paul Skenes

Pirates receive: RHP Luis Gil, OF Spencer Jones (No. 2), RHP Ben Hess (No. 3)

Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year with electric stuff, would serve as an immediate fill-in for Skenes. While Gil does not possess nearly the same potential as Skenes, he is still a proven MLB arm with tremendous upside.

The problem with Gil is his health. The 26-year-old is currently on the 60-day injured list with a lat strain. He also missed time last summer with a lower back strain and underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022. Gil will also not be a free agent until 2029, and would still be an attractive centerpiece for Pittsburgh.

Jones, at 6-foot-7, has drawn comparisons to Aaron Judge for his incredible power and dynamic outfield abilities. He is only batting .228 for Double-A Somerset this year, but has nine home runs and a .926 OPS. New York fans have long awaited his MLB arrival, particularly because of his smooth, left-handed swing perfectly-suited for Yankee Stadium.

Finally, Hess was New York’s first-round draft pick in the 2024 Draft and has skyrocketed through the organizational rankings. He has a 3.23 ERA and a 1.011 WHIP through 30 and 2/3 innings for High-A Hudson Valley this season. Hess has a fantastic, high-90s heater with a sweeping, mid-70s curveball.

Perhaps Pittsburgh would require even more prospects, such as No. 12 OF Everson Pereira or No. 8 LHP Brock Selvidge, or an MLB-ready player like OF Jasson Dominguez. It would be a heavy price to pay, but Skenes is worth it and more.

As absurd and premature as a Skenes trade seems, the Yankees have enough quality prospects and young players to build an enticing package.