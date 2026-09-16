Yankees Make Sudden Cody Bellinger Change During Twins Game

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees are playing the finale of their three-game series against the Twins (in Minnesota).

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for a sweep.

Cody Bellinger started the game in left field (and hit second in the order).

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/16 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP”

Bellinger had two hits, one walk and one stolen base.

Yankees Make Sudden Cody Bellinger Change

During the game, the Yankees made a handful of lineup adjustments.

Bellinger was moved to first base.

The former MVP is arguably the best fielder on the team (and is very versatile).

He has been moved to first base several times this year, but only started there one time.

Looking At Bellinger

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Prior to New York, the 2020 World Series Champion had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

He came into the day batting .272 with 126 hits, 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, 70 runs and 11 stolen bases in 124 games.

This year, Bellinger made his first All-Star Game appearance since 2019 (when he was with the Dodgers).

He also won the 2026 MLB All-Star Game MVP Award.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

They are just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Following their series with the Twins, the Yankees will head to Arizona to face off against the Diamondbacks on Friday night.