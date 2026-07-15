New York Yankees Star Makes 3-Word Post During MLB All-Star Break

On Tuesday night, the American League beat the National League by a score of 4-0 at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

Cody Bellinger was the MVP of the game.

He finished with one hit and two RBIs.

@OptaSTATS wrote: “Over his career, Cody Bellinger has: won Rookie of the Year (2017) won LCS MVP (2018) won MVP (2019) won a World Series (2020) won All-Star Game MVP (2026) No one else in MLB history has done all 5.”

New York Yankees Star Makes 3-Word Post

Before the game, Bellinger had made a post to Instagram.

There were over 24,000 likes and 200 comments.

He wrote: “All star festivities ⭐️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Yankees: “🤩🤩🤩”

Alex Wood: “My guy is looking freshhh”

@tesssummercarter: “Congratulations Cody ❤️the most beautiful family”

@verleegale: “Congratulations Cody!! So proud of you. So special to have your family there with you. 🔥”

@brandonn2435: “Cody J. Bellinger, 2026 asg mvp, ws mvp, and overall just the goat.”

Max Schuemann (his Yankees teammate) also liked the post.

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

The 31-year-old is batting .254 with 88 hits, 11 home runs, 51 RBIs, 49 runs and 10 stolen bases in 94 games.

He has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers over 10 seasons in the MLB.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees went into the All-Star break as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They will play their next game on Friday night when they return home to host the Dodgers in the Bronx.

At home, the Yankees have gone 23-20 in 43 games (and they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak).