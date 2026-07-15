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New York Yankees Star Makes 3-Word Post During MLB All-Star Break

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his wife, Chase Carter Bellinger after winning the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the American League beat the National League by a score of 4-0 at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

Cody Bellinger was the MVP of the game.

He finished with one hit and two RBIs.

@OptaSTATS wrote: “Over his career, Cody Bellinger has: won Rookie of the Year (2017) won LCS MVP (2018) won MVP (2019) won a World Series (2020) won All-Star Game MVP (2026) No one else in MLB history has done all 5.”

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a single in the first inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New York Yankees Star Makes 3-Word Post

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees poses for a photograph with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award after the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Before the game, Bellinger had made a post to Instagram.

There were over 24,000 likes and 200 comments.

He wrote: “All star festivities ⭐️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Yankees: “🤩🤩🤩”

Alex Wood: “My guy is looking freshhh”

@tesssummercarter: “Congratulations Cody ❤️the most beautiful family”

@verleegale: “Congratulations Cody!! So proud of you. So special to have your family there with you. 🔥”

@brandonn2435: “Cody J. Bellinger, 2026 asg mvp, ws mvp, and overall just the goat.”

Max Schuemann (his Yankees teammate) also liked the post.

GettyCody Bellinger #35 and Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees speak during the first inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

The 31-year-old is batting .254 with 88 hits, 11 home runs, 51 RBIs, 49 runs and 10 stolen bases in 94 games.

He has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers over 10 seasons in the MLB.

Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Cody Bellinger #35 after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 07, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees went into the All-Star break as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They will play their next game on Friday night when they return home to host the Dodgers in the Bronx.

At home, the Yankees have gone 23-20 in 43 games (and they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Makes 3-Word Post During MLB All-Star Break

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