Struggling New York Yankees Player Still Owed Over $100 Million After This Season

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees played the third game of their series with the Rays in Tampa Bay.

They lost by a score of 3-0.

Cody Bellinger finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Struggling Yankees Player Still Owed Over $100 Million

It’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying Bellinger a lot of money.

Following this season, he is still owed over $100 million (if he does not opt out before the end of the deal).

The 2019 National League MVP is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 total seasons in the MLB.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on January 21): “Bellinger breakdown: $20M signing bonus, $32.5M 2026 and 2027, $25.8M 2028 and 2029, $25.9M 2030”

Social Media Reacts To Bellinger’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Bellinger:

Randy Wilkins: “Cody Bellinger has gone from MVP-level performance for a long stretch to well below average performance for a long stretch. He’s been awful and it’s happening when they really need him.”

John Jastremski (July 8): “Nobody loves Cody Bellinger more than me, I cant explain what has happened the past 3 weeks. Mind boggling.”

Chris Kirschner (July 7): “Cody Bellinger is now in a 7-for-63 slide after that strikeout. Crazy bad slump”