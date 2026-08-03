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New York Yankees Announced Cody Bellinger Update Before Cardinals Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees won by a score of 2-1.

They took two out of three games in the series.

New York Yankees Announced Cody Bellinger Update

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees follows through on his third inning two run base hit against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees continue to play without key players such as Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Bellinger has been out since July 25.

On Sunday, the Yankees announced the latest update on the former MVP.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Continuing to make progress, performing outdoor running while also hitting and throwing, manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 2. Diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain on July 27 and remains expected to miss 4-6 weeks.”

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

He had been batting .259 with 97 hits, 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.

Before the Yankees, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game MVP also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs (over 10 total seasons).

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Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announced Cody Bellinger Update Before Cardinals Series

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