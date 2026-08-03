New York Yankees Announced Cody Bellinger Update Before Cardinals Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees won by a score of 2-1.

They took two out of three games in the series.

New York Yankees Announced Cody Bellinger Update

The Yankees continue to play without key players such as Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Bellinger has been out since July 25.

On Sunday, the Yankees announced the latest update on the former MVP.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Continuing to make progress, performing outdoor running while also hitting and throwing, manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 2. Diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain on July 27 and remains expected to miss 4-6 weeks.”

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

He had been batting .259 with 97 hits, 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.

Before the Yankees, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game MVP also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs (over 10 total seasons).

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