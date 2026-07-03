Yankees’ Ben Rice Announces News on Instagram Amid Twins Series

The New York Yankees are in the midst of their worst stretch of the 2026 campaign. Even with Aaron Judge missing a considerable amount of time, the Yanks had largely managed to find a way to remain among the top teams in the league. However, they have lost their past seven games now, dropping them to second place in the American League East behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

With Judge out, star first baseman Ben Rice has done his best to help keep the offense humming, but he alone has been unable to win games for New York. Ahead of the team’s upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins, Rice made an announcement on social media that caught the attention of fans everywhere.

Ben Rice Makes Announcement on Social Media

It took Rice a while to find his way to the majors, as he made his debut briefly in 2024 at 25 years old. Last year was his first full year in the pros, and he ended up establishing himself as a key piece of New York’s lineup (.255 BA, 26 HR, 65 RBI, .836 OPS). While his position was still undecided, it was clear that Rice was going to be a part of the team’s lineup moving forward.

This year, Rice has established himself as a bona fide All-Star for the Yanks. With Judge out, Rice has picked up the slack and put together a stellar year to this point (.269 BA, 23 HR, 54 RBI, .922 OPS). New York needed somebody to step up alongside Judge, and to this point, Rice has proven that he can be his sidekick.

With all the success Rice has enjoyed, he has become one of the most well-known stars in all of baseball. As a result, that has led to more opportunities off the field for Rice, too. The impending All-Star recently made an announcement on social media revealing his partnership with GOAT USA, as he teamed up with the popular clothing brand to release an exclusive Yankees collection.

“Introducing the New York Yankees x GOAT USA Collection. The first release is now available!” the company said in a post with Rice on Instagram.

Ben Rice, Yankees Aiming to Get Back on Track

The Yankees are still in playoff position right now, and given how weak the American League is, that likely won’t change anytime soon. With Judge’s return up in the air, though, Rice is going to have to continue delivering the goods. To this point, he has done that, but finding someone to support him is going to be the key.

Getting swept by the lowly Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers certainly wasn’t a good look for the Yanks, but they will have a shot to bounce back against another sub-.500 team, the Minnesota Twins. Gerrit Cole will take the mound for New York as it kicks off this three-game series, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.