New York Yankees Bench Player Who Hit A Home Run In Two Straight Games

On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 5-3 in the first game of their series.

Austin Wells (who has struggled this year) hit a home run in his second straight game.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Austin Wells has homered in back-to-back games after not having one since May 22.”

Yankees Bench Player Who Hit A Home Run In Two Straight

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/11 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

While he may have needed a day off, it’s still an intriguing decision considering Wells has finally shown signs that he is getting out of his slump.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .153 with 29 hits, six home runs, 12 RBIs, 19 runs and one stolen base in 64 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media On Wells

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells recently:

Gary Phillips: “With Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells homering in the 9th, the #Yankees beat the #Nationals, 5-3. I guess you could say some lefties saw their approval ratings go up in DC tonight.”

Just Baseball: “Austin Wells home runs: 38 games before Thursday: 1 HR Last 2 games: 2 HR 💪 He’s starting to find his swing again!”

@eyyankees: “AUSTIN WELLS HAS HOMERED IN BACK TO BACK DAYS. A MASSIVE ADD OM RUN FOR THE YANKS IN THE 9TH!”

@prezcaballero: “Hey Ryan Jeffers, Austin Wells is here. We’re all good”

@_yankeesource: “Austin Wells with a solo shot (6) to right-center field to extend the Yankees lead to 5-3 in the T9th! HR Distance: 387ft Exit Velocity: 108.9 MPH Launch Angle: 23 degrees”