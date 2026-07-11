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New York Yankees Bench Player Who Hit A Home Run In Two Straight Games

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 5-3 in the first game of their series.

Austin Wells (who has struggled this year) hit a home run in his second straight game.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Austin Wells has homered in back-to-back games after not having one since May 22.”

Yankees Bench Player Who Hit A Home Run In Two Straight

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Ben Rice #22 after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on July 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/11 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

While he may have needed a day off, it’s still an intriguing decision considering Wells has finally shown signs that he is getting out of his slump.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .153 with 29 hits, six home runs, 12 RBIs, 19 runs and one stolen base in 64 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media On Wells

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 17, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells recently:

Gary Phillips: “With Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells homering in the 9th, the #Yankees beat the #Nationals, 5-3. I guess you could say some lefties saw their approval ratings go up in DC tonight.”

Just Baseball: “Austin Wells home runs: 38 games before Thursday: 1 HR Last 2 games: 2 HR 💪 He’s starting to find his swing again!”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers bat during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. 

@eyyankees: “AUSTIN WELLS HAS HOMERED IN BACK TO BACK DAYS. A MASSIVE ADD OM RUN FOR THE YANKS IN THE 9TH!”

@prezcaballero: “Hey Ryan Jeffers, Austin Wells is here. We’re all good”

@_yankeesource: “Austin Wells with a solo shot (6) to right-center field to extend the Yankees lead to 5-3 in the T9th! HR Distance: 387ft Exit Velocity: 108.9 MPH Launch Angle: 23 degrees”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Bench Player Who Hit A Home Run In Two Straight Games

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