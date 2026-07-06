New York Yankees Named Best Fit for $100 Million MLB All-Star

The New York Yankees are involved in a handful of trade rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

While their most glaring need is behind the plate, they’ve now been named one of the best fits for a $100 million, 12-year MLB star.

Yankees Named Potential Fit for Minnesota Twins’ Veteran

According to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN, 32-year-old center fielder Byron Buxton could find a new home with the New York franchise.

However, the duo also notes the low possibility of Buxton being shipped out. Having said that, nothing is impossible when it comes to trade deadline madness.

“So, while we’ve dropped the odds from unlikely (30%) to extremely unlikely (10%), removing Buxton from the boards altogether discounts the possibility of a team blowing away Minnesota with an offer that’s too good to refuse,” McDaniel and Passan wrote.

Twins’ general manager Jeremy Zoll also clarified, “It’s not something we’re exploring. It’s not something we plan to explore.”

But as mentioned, ruling anything out at this point in the season would be absurd.

Now, if Buxton were to leave the Twins, he would undoubtedly have several suitors.

ESPN pointed out a few, aside from the Yankees, including the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Diego Padres, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Atlanta Braves, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers.

Buxton’s MLB Career

With 12 years of Major League Baseball experience on his resume, Buxton brings sought-after veteran experience.

He was selected second overall by Minnesota in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft.

He made his debut in June 2015, batting .209 with a .576 OPS during his first campaign.

Each of his seasons has been spent with the Twins.

So far this season, he is slashing .271/.328/.575 with a stunning .903 OPS and 25 home runs through 75 games.

He has posted 16 doubles, one triple and 45 RBIs.

Following his 2025 campaign, he earned his first Silver Slugger Award.

That season, he slashed .264/.327/.551 with a .878 OPS and a career-high 35 home runs through 126 games.

The Yankees have not been thriving at the plate in recent weeks, so choosing to pursue another slugger could be their answer.

Yankees Right Now

New York’s injured list remains one of the most concerning in the Major Leagues.

Aaron Judge has been on the IL since June 5 with a stress fracture of his first rib on his right side, and Giancarlo Stanton has been out of commission since April 28 with a right calf strain.

To add to the frustration, Max Fried has been out since May 16 with a left elbow bone bruise, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on a day-to-day status with right big toe discomfort, per the Yankees’ latest injury report.

New York just wrapped up a disappointing series against the Twins over the weekend.

They ultimately dropped the series 2-1.

Now, the Yankees are approaching a long four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays this week.

The first clash will begin on Monday, July 6, at 6:40 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field.