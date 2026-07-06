New York Yankees Pushed To Target 7-Year MLB Star in Deadline Move

At this point in the season, it’s no secret that the New York Yankees need reinforcement behind the plate.

Two names are surfacing more than others, including Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies and Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees Urged To Pursue Jeffers As Top Target

Jeffers has been floating around in trade rumors for quite some time now, but insiders are starting to dig further into what he could bring to New York.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic still considers him to be their best fit.

“On the catcher front, their most likely target will be Ryan Jeffers, once he’s healthy,” he noted on July 6.

Bowden added, “Jeffers would be a good platoon fit with Austin Wells.”

Although the Yankees could use more help than just catching, this stands as their most pressing need at this time.

But there is associated risk here.

Jeffers has been on the Twins’ IL since May 19. He was sidelined due to a left hamate bone fracture.

His latest injury report states, “Caught five innings in his second rehab game for Triple-A St. Paul on July 4. The Twins will re-evaluate his status after his third rehab game on July 5, where he will DH, per manager Derek Shelton.”

Jeffers’ MLB Career in Minnesota

Jeffers bridges the gap between youth and experience. He is now playing in his seventh year of Major League Baseball, each of which has been spent with the Twins.

The franchise selected him 59th overall in the second round of the 2018 MLB draft.

He made his official debut in mid-August 2020.

At the time of this writing, Jeffers is slashing .295/.408/.541 with a .949 OPS and seven homers through 37 games.

Along the way, he’s posted seven doubles, one triple and 26 RBIs.

His last appearance was on May 18 when Minnesota faced the Houston Astros.

Overall, through his seven years in the big leagues, he has slashed .243/.328/.428 with a .756 OPS and 75 home runs through 552 games.

Considering Austin Wells’ drastic drop in performance this season, Jeffers would likely provide an immediate boost for New York.

For reference, Wells is currently batting .153 with a career-low .483 OPS.

Furthering the frustration, he’s only smacked four homers and two doubles through his 60 games thus far.

Where the Yankees Stand

On Monday, July 6, New York will be looking to escape its seemingly endless slump.

Over the weekend, they dropped their three-game series to the Twins 2-1. Their final loss ended in a 6-1 score on Sunday.

Now, the Yankees are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

The game will kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Fans should expect a tough stretch this week, as the Rays are still leading the American League East.

They are 52-35 overall, while New York is second at 49-40 overall.

Pulling off a win over Tampa Bay would close the gap in the division standings, but beyond that, it would bring their slump to a screeching halt.