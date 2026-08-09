Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Gets Another Chance With New MLB Team

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series (at home) with the Atlanta Braves.

After winning each of the first two games, they are looking to complete the sweep on Sunday.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

Failed Yankees Pitcher Gets Another Chance

Also on Sunday, news came out that Jake Bird got called up by the Washington Nationals.

Nationals Communications wrote: “The Nationals have recalled Jake Bird from Triple-A Rochester.”

Bird has yet to make his Nationals debut.

He was recently traded (via the Yankees) earlier this month.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Looking At Bird

Bird was picked in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies (before a trade sent him to New York).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on July 31, 2025): “The New York Yankees are acquiring right-handed reliever Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies for second baseman Roc Riggio and left-hander Ben Shields, a source confirms to ESPN. @JackCurryYES and @feinsand were on the news.”

Bird had spent part of two seasons in New York.

He is currently 1-1 with a 5.93 ERA in 36 games this year.

Looking At The Yankees And Nationals Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

They will get the day off on Monday.

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 58-61 record in 119 games.

They will also get the day off on Monday (following a series with the Cincinnati Reds).