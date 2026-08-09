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Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Gets Another Chance With New MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Ali Sanchez #39 of the New York Yankees speaks with Jake Bird #59 during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series (at home) with the Atlanta Braves.

After winning each of the first two games, they are looking to complete the sweep on Sunday.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

Failed Yankees Pitcher Gets Another Chance

GettyJake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

Also on Sunday, news came out that Jake Bird got called up by the Washington Nationals.

Nationals Communications wrote: “The Nationals have recalled Jake Bird from Triple-A Rochester.”

Bird has yet to make his Nationals debut.

He was recently traded (via the Yankees) earlier this month.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Looking At Bird

GettyJake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Bird was picked in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies (before a trade sent him to New York).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on July 31, 2025): “The New York Yankees are acquiring right-handed reliever Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies for second baseman Roc Riggio and left-hander Ben Shields, a source confirms to ESPN. @JackCurryYES and @feinsand were on the news.”

Bird had spent part of two seasons in New York.

He is currently 1-1 with a 5.93 ERA in 36 games this year.

Looking At The Yankees And Nationals Right Now

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after getting his first hit as a New York Yankee during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

They will get the day off on Monday.

GettyCJ Abrams #5 and José Tena #8 of the Washington Nationals celebrate with Dylan Crews #3 after scoring in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on August 08, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 58-61 record in 119 games.

They will also get the day off on Monday (following a series with the Cincinnati Reds).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Gets Another Chance With New MLB Team

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