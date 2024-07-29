Yankees ‘Tied’ to Trade Talks for $62 Million Cy Young Award Winner: Report

The New York Yankees are only one game out of the lead in the National League East, but their roster deficiencies give the organization plenty of reason for activity on the trade market, including hunting a big name to add to the starting rotation.

New York has less than two days left to add who it can before the MLB trade deadline passes at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30. Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote on Monday that the Yankees will be among the organizations invariably linked to Blake Snell of the San Francisco Giants, who is currently playing in the first season of a two-year, $62 million contract.

“Fair or not, both [New York] teams are going to be tied to the biggest mystery this deadline: reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell,” Passan wrote. “In his past four starts, he has been beyond brilliant. But because of his contract — with an opt-out he’ll exercise if he continues to pitch well or a $31 million player option for 2025 he could trigger if he doesn’t — teams will be loath to give the San Francisco Giants the sort of return a player with Snell’s ceiling warrants.”

The Yankees may still take the hit, however, due to how their starting staff has performed over a 12-23 run across the past 35 games. But, as Passan pointed out, New York has other needs the front office might consider more pressing.

“The Yankees’ rotation since their 50-22 start has the worst ERA in the AL (5.34) and second worst in MLB behind only the Colorado Rockies,” Passan continued. “Starting pitching help might not be their priority, though, considering the acute need for at least one bullpen arm and a productive bat to lengthen their lineup.”

Blake Snell Has Won 2 Cy Young Awards in MLB Career

Snell, 31, has actually won two Cy Young Awards. The first came last season as a member of the San Diego Padres while the other came in the American League in 2018 when he played for the Tampa Bay Rays.

As a member of the Padres, Snell dominated the competition, leading in the National League in ERA at 2.25, wins over replacement (WAR) for pitchers at 6.2 and hits per 9 innings pitched at 5.75, per Baseball Reference. He also surrendered just 99 walks, which led the NL.

Snell has been far from that player for much of this campaign, with more than double the ERA at 5.10 in just 10 starts and only 47.2 innings pitched. An adductor strain and a groin injury have robbed Snell of some time this year, however, and his much-improved play of late coupled with his history of success across nine years in the major leagues is likely to have big-market contenders like the Yankees seriously inquiring about his availability/cost over the next day and a half.

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Having MVP-Caliber Season

The Yankees have weathered a scary, and at times rather inexplicable, slide in the standings to remain within one game of the NL East-leading Baltimore Orioles with 55 contests remaining on their schedule. New York also leads the AL in run differential at +106, which is second in the MLB to only the Philadelphia Phillies who boast the best record in baseball (65-40).

Teams as good as the Yankees have been in 2024 don’t often face the type of pressure New York is in late July to add multiple high-cost pieces to the roster.

But the team missed the playoffs last season for the first time in seven years after a disappointing 82-80 effort and can’t afford to squander what appears to be yet another MVP-caliber campaign from megastar Aaron Judge who is leading the National League in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, OPS, OPS+ and total bases.

The Yankees added Jazz Chisholm Jr. on July 27 via a trade with the Miami Marlins, who brings offense to the lineup ahead of Judge and Juan Soto as well as defensive versatility as a center fielder who can also play multiple infield positions if called upon.

While the addition of Chisholm serves as a legitimate splash, the Yankees probably still need to make a move on the pitching staff both for reasons of practicality and fan perception. And trading with the Giants for Snell would certainly fit the bill.