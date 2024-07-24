Yankees Should Consider $33 Million Rival Shortstop to Play 3rd Base: Insider

The New York Yankees are in the thick of MLB’s postseason race. As the July 30 trade deadline nears, they’re expected to be one of the most active buyers. Should they consider shortstop Bo Bichette of the divisional rival Toronto Blue Jays as a possible solution for their issues at third base?

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden feels the Bombers should at least think about it. In response to a fan asking about the best third basemen available for New York to pursue, Bowden mentioned Bichette.

“There are not many third basemen available this deadline. But if I’m the Yankees, I would pursue Ryan McMahon of the Rockies and Isaac Paredes of the Rays as my main targets,” Bowden said. “I would also consider the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, despite his down year and calf injury, and move him to third base. I might even consider Jake Burger of the Marlins because of his power. Those types of players would cost the Yankees some of their top-notch prospects.”

McMahon has been floated as a fit for the Yankees previously, but the Colorado Rockies aren’t motivated to move him. Paredes, like Bichette, also plays in the American League East. So, it’s tough to see a potential deal come together.

The Yankees Acquiring Bichette Seems Unlikely

There are two reasons why a potential trade between the Jays and Yankees for Bichette is unlikely. One has to do with them being American League East rivals and the other has to do with the shortstop’s contract situation.

Bichette is in the second season of a three-year, $33.6 million deal, keeping him under contract through 2025. Trading him to the Bronx might be something Toronto would consider if Bichette was going to be a half-season rental. But since that’s not the case, the Blue Jays probably prefer trading him elsewhere.

It’s not as if Bichette wouldn’t be an upgrade at a position New York badly needs to improve, though. The 26-year-old posted a .815 OPS while averaging 24 home runs, 89 RBI and 34 doubles between 2021 and 2023. He’s struggled to a .597 OPS with four homers, 30 RBI and 16 doubles in 330 plate appearances this season. However, it’s much better than what DJ LeMahieu has done in 2024.

The veteran has played a lot of third base while struggling to a .183/.275/.229 line with one homer, 12 RBI and three doubles through his first 150 plate appearances.

Bichette Would ‘Welcome’ a Trade at the Deadline

It’s become increasingly clear that Toronto should be selling at the trade deadline. They’re entering July 24 games with a 45-55 record. That has them in last place in the AL East and 10 games behind the final AL Wild Card spot. But of course, the big question is whether the Blue Jays will trade Bichette and/or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale briefly discussed the situation in a July 21 report.

“Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has told friends that he would welcome a trade, while first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. badly wants to stay in Toronto and is open to signing a long-term extension,” he said.

It remains to be seen what Toronto will do with its two young stars. Bichette has seen his name running through the rumor mill for weeks now. He would be an interesting fit on many contenders, with the Los Angeles Dodgers being the most notable. Everything will hinge on whether the Blue Jays want to try and compete with Bichette and Guerrero again in 2025 or start tearing the roster down now.