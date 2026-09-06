New York Yankees Manager Drops Bold Ben Rice Quote Amid Padres Series

New York Yankees star Ben Rice has been on fire so far in the Yankees’ three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. In the first two games of the three-game set, Rice went 6-for-7 with a home run and two walks.

The Yankees lost the first game of the series 3-2 on Friday. New York won the second game 5-1 on Saturday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Rice’s hot streak.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Bold Ben Rice Quote Amid Padres Series

“I told him, he’s doing his Tony Gwynn imitation,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch after the club’s 5-1 victory over the Padres on Saturday at Petco Park. “Watching him slash it all over the field, man, he keeps hitting it off the barrel – line to line, it feels like.”

Being compared to Tony Gwynn is quite the honor. Gwynn, who sadly passed away in 2014, is a Hall of Famer who won eight batting titles and seven Silver Slugger awards throughout his career.

Gwynn also earned 15 All-Star Game nods and five Gold Gloves throughout his career.

In 20 seasons with the Padres, Gwynn posted 69.2 bWAR and a .338/.388/.459 slash line.

Looking at Ben Rice This Season

Rice, 27, has broken out as one of the Yankees’ best hitters this season, slashing .261/.355/.528 with 36 home runs and 88 RBI over 136 games.

Rice represented the Yankees in this year’s All-Star Game and competed in the Home Run Derby.

This year, Rice has been a first baseman and a designated hitter for the Yankees. He has played catcher in the past, but hasn’t recorded an inning at the position this year.

Rice began seeing even more time at DH after the Yankees acquired first baseman Luis Garcia from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline.

Rice made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2024. He had a rough rookie season, posting a .612 OPS over 50 games.

Last year, Rice posted a strong .836 OPS over 138 games. The first baseman has posted 4.9 bWAR over his short MLB career.