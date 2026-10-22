Boone Comments On Entering Final Year Of Yankees’ Contract

Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on his contract expiring after the 2027 season, telling Yankees beat writer/reporter Bryan Hoch of MLB.com that it “doesn’t bother me at all” when asked how he feels going into 2027 on an expiring contract, according to Boone and tweeted by Hoch at 12:01 PM E.T. this afternoon. Boone’s contract expires at the end of the 2027 season, which will be his tenth year as Yankees manager; he was hired in the 2017-18 offseason, and his first full year as manager was the 2018 season.

Boone is 53 years old and had a playing career from 1997-2009, during which he played 12 years in the big leagues across six organizations: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Washington, Florida, and New York. The Reds acquired Boone on July 31st, 2003, and he had a modest first stint in New York, hitting .254 with a .720 OPS and six home runs in 54 games down the stretch for the Yankees.

Boone’s Famous Home Run Against Boston

Boone later hit the famous walk-off home run down the left-field line on October 16th, 2003, off Red Sox right-hander Tim Wakefield, punching the Yankees ticket to the World Series. Fifteen years later, Boone would manage the Yankees for the first time. However, nine seasons into his first stint as a big-league manager, or a big-league coach rather than a manager, Boone has made the postseason every season except 2023, and he did win one American League pennant (2024). Still, the Yankees lost to the Dodgers in five games.

Boone drew heavy scrutiny in game one of the 2024 Fall Classic for deciding to bring in left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes in the bottom of the tenth with two outs, bases loaded, and the Yankees trying to preserve a 3-2 lead. Cortes faced slugging first baseman and left-handed hitter Freddie Freeman, who hit a walk-off grand slam to right field on the first pitch.

Much of the scrutiny came from the fact that Cortes returned quickly from an elbow injury he admitted at the time he had not “fully recovered from.” The Yankees arguably had a better option warming up in the pen: left-handed reliever Tim Hill, arguably the Yankees’ best reliever in the 2024 postseason, pitching to a 1.08 ERA with three strikeouts in 10 appearances that October, per StatMuse. Boone has received much of the criticism not because of the Yankees’ regular-season performance.

Boone’s Success As Manager In Regular Season Hasn’t Translated In October

For most of Boone’s tenure, the Yankees have had significant regular-season success; in 2026, they won 93 games, despite injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Fernando Cruz, etc.

But what matters most to Yankees fans is championships, and Boone has done a good job getting them to the dance (October), but they still haven’t finished. One has to wonder whether Boone silences those criticisms in 2027, and if not, whether the Yankees consider going in a different direction after 10 years. The Yankees moved on from Joe Girardi after ten seasons (2008-17), and he won a championship in his second season as manager (2009) against the Phillies.

Boone’s future in New York could depend on whether the Yankees win it all in 2028; only time will tell as we get closer.