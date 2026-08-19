New York Yankees Manager Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

The Yankees are looking to clinch a series victory after winning by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday.

Boone Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about George Lombard Jr. (via YES Network).

Boone: “I think he’s excellent. I think he’s a great defender… Continues to show that every day he’s up here, but you know, that’s who we’ve kind of known him to be, as he’s come through the minor leagues and, it’s fun to watch him show it at this level.”

Lombard Jr. finished Tuesday’s victory with two hits and one run.

Social Media On Lombard Jr.

Here’s what people have been saying about the 21-year-old rookie:

@YanksGoYardFS: “George Lombard Jr. through 12 games as Yankees shortstop: 12-for-41, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 10 SO .293/.370/.463 .984 fielding, 12 double plays +8 DRS”

MLB Network: “George Lombard Jr. has made a difference on both sides of the ball since his call-up! ⚾”

@SleeperYankees: “TRUE OR FALSE: George Lombard Jr. is the Yankees’ second-best position player behind Aaron Judge. 👀”

MLB: “George Lombard Jr. made this throw look easy 👏”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees came into Wednesday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 70-55 record in 125 games.

After two more games with the Orioles in Baltimore, they will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the Bronx.