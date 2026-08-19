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New York Yankees Manager Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

The Yankees are looking to clinch a series victory after winning by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday.

Boone Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees tries to beat out a throw to first as he grounds out in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about George Lombard Jr. (via YES Network).

Boone: “I think he’s excellent. I think he’s a great defender… Continues to show that every day he’s up here, but you know, that’s who we’ve kind of known him to be, as he’s come through the minor leagues and, it’s fun to watch him show it at this level.”

Lombard Jr. finished Tuesday’s victory with two hits and one run.

Social Media On Lombard Jr.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees runs to first base after hitting a single during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people have been saying about the 21-year-old rookie:

@YanksGoYardFS: “George Lombard Jr. through 12 games as Yankees shortstop: 12-for-41, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 10 SO .293/.370/.463 .984 fielding, 12 double plays +8 DRS”

MLB Network: “George Lombard Jr. has made a difference on both sides of the ball since his call-up! ⚾”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees breaks his bat on a pitch during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

@SleeperYankees: “TRUE OR FALSE: George Lombard Jr. is the Yankees’ second-best position player behind Aaron Judge. 👀”

MLB: “George Lombard Jr. made this throw look easy 👏”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 and Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrate with Heliot Ramos #34 after scoring in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Yankees came into Wednesday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 70-55 record in 125 games.

After two more games with the Orioles in Baltimore, they will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

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