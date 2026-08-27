New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Jazz Chisholm Jr. Statement

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros by a score of 9-3 (at home).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a big night, finishing with three hits, one walk, one RBI, one run and one stolen base.

Boone Makes Honest Jazz Chisholm Jr. Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Chisholm Jr. when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “We’ve asked you a lot about Jazz over the past couple weeks. Three more hits today. Are you seeing good signs from him?”

Boone: “Yeah, it’s probably the best few games he’s strung together. So hopefully that’s where he’s headed. I feel like all year he’s had that game where it’s like, okay, here we go, and then he takes a step back. On base all four times tonight. Really good, competitive at-bats on a lot of pitches. And certainly this is what he’s capable of. He’s capable of really impacting the game when he’s right, and it’s been good to see him string these kind of days together.”

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .226 with 97 hits, 18 home runs, 53 RBIs, 61 runs and 36 stolen bases in 123 games.

Social Media On Jazz

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr.:

@eyyankees: “Jazz Chisholm has taken much better at bats over the last handful of days. Would be such a massive development if he could finish strong down the stretch and into the playoffs.”

@LombardIsKing_: “Gimmie 25/40 season and I’m very happy”

@Dub8p2p: “Love too see jazz balling”