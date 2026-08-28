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New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 09: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game Three of the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on October 09, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 5-1 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

George Lombard Jr. finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

However, the big discussion was centered around him making another error.

Boone Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Lombard Jr. when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Aaron, errors came into play there in that eighth inning. Another one for Lombard. We spoke to you about it prior to the game. You said you weren’t overly concerned about it, but do you worry at all with a young kid, just 21 years old, what a bunch of errors in a row can do to them mentally?”

Boone: “Yeah, I think obviously there’s something to that. You start not wanting to make a mistake. The good thing about George is he’s so skilled and gifted out there, and foundationally he’s really good too. So he will get through it. You just got to get a few going and then start playing carefree, free and easy a little bit. I’ve been there. Players get there, because defensively you’re supposed to make every single play. And you don’t make a couple. And instead of playing to go make every play, sometimes you guard against a mistake. That’s what we got to make sure we guard against that. But over time he’ll be fine just because of how skilled he is, and again how good his foundation is. He’ll get through it.”

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Right now, he is batting .264 with 19 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base in 20 games.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 and Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrate with Heliot Ramos #34 after scoring in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

As for the Yankees, they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-58 record in 133 games.

They will host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement

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