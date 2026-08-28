New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 5-1 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

George Lombard Jr. finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

However, the big discussion was centered around him making another error.

Boone Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Lombard Jr. when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Aaron, errors came into play there in that eighth inning. Another one for Lombard. We spoke to you about it prior to the game. You said you weren’t overly concerned about it, but do you worry at all with a young kid, just 21 years old, what a bunch of errors in a row can do to them mentally?”

Boone: “Yeah, I think obviously there’s something to that. You start not wanting to make a mistake. The good thing about George is he’s so skilled and gifted out there, and foundationally he’s really good too. So he will get through it. You just got to get a few going and then start playing carefree, free and easy a little bit. I’ve been there. Players get there, because defensively you’re supposed to make every single play. And you don’t make a couple. And instead of playing to go make every play, sometimes you guard against a mistake. That’s what we got to make sure we guard against that. But over time he’ll be fine just because of how skilled he is, and again how good his foundation is. He’ll get through it.”

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Right now, he is batting .264 with 19 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base in 20 games.

Looking At The Yankees

As for the Yankees, they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-58 record in 133 games.

They will host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.