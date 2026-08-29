New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Paul Goldschmidt Statement

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 1-0.

Paul Goldschmidt returned to the starting lineup.

He scored the team’s only run by hitting a solo home run.

Boone Makes Paul Goldschmidt Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Goldschmidt when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Boon: “Yeah, he’s been huge. He’s been sitting over there now for a few weeks without any run, with no lefties that we faced. He’s just a pro every day, and just what the doctor ordered today. That’s what we’ve seen him do all year against these lefties; is just put together really good at-bats. I thought he had a couple. Leading off the game he had a good at-bat where he hit it sharp but just got it on the ground. Even his last at-bat against Sandoval, where he ends up punching out, I felt like he had a beat on him. And then obviously some good plays over there at first.”