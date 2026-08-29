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New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Paul Goldschmidt Statement

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 02, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 1-0.

Paul Goldschmidt returned to the starting lineup.

He scored the team’s only run by hitting a solo home run.

Boone Makes Paul Goldschmidt Statement

GettyFirst baseman Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits the ball while playing the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Goldschmidt when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Boon: “Yeah, he’s been huge. He’s been sitting over there now for a few weeks without any run, with no lefties that we faced. He’s just a pro every day, and just what the doctor ordered today. That’s what we’ve seen him do all year against these lefties; is just put together really good at-bats. I thought he had a couple. Leading off the game he had a good at-bat where he hit it sharp but just got it on the ground. Even his last at-bat against Sandoval, where he ends up punching out, I felt like he had a beat on him. And then obviously some good plays over there at first.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Paul Goldschmidt Statement

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