New York Yankees Manager Makes Spencer Jones Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Yankees lost by a score of 10-1 on Monday night.

Spencer Jones hit a solo home run.

Aaron Boone Makes Spencer Jones Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Jones (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What do you think of Jones’ development in the last month or so?”

Boone: “It’s been good. Really encouraging. I’ve used the word adaptability. He’s shown some real awareness of strengths and weaknesses, his own, who he’s facing. He’s done a good job for us. And obviously got a couple good swings off today. First at-bat smokes the ball to second for the line out, and then obviously hits the homer. So he’s done a good job.”

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Jones is in the middle of his rookie season.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Social Media On Jones

Here’s what people were saying about Jones recently:

@PinstripeDerek: “Spencer Jones is probably a 30-30 CF next year.”

@JulianGuilarte1: “There has to be serious consideration to start Spencer Jones over Trent Grisham when Judge returns.”

Chris Kirschner: “Spencer Jones cracks a solo home run to right-center field and the Yankees are on the board. 4-1 Angels. There are so many Yankees fans here in Anaheim.”

Max Mannis: “Hey so Spencer Jones should start over Trent Grisham in the playoffs”

@ChrisCoop_: “I have to say, I really have been looking forward to watching Spencer jones every night. This guy is so fun”

@SamLuckiniESM: “Spencer Jones 2026 home runs: 8 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2026 home runs: 7 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@Thats_BB_Suzyn: “Spencer Jones, YOU are the New York Yankees center fielder.”