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New York Yankees Manager Reveals Text Message To Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Manager Aaron Boone and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings to win Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up their three-game series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

For the game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. will start the series on the bench, as he is not in the lineup on Tuesday.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/29 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH H. Ramos RF C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Rosario 3B A. Volpe 2B S. Jones CF A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

New York Yankees Manager Reveals Text Message To Jazz

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees greets newly acquired player Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 as Chisholm enters the dugout before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone revealed what he texted Chisholm Jr.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Aaron Boone said he texted Jazz Chisholm Jr. yesterday to say he wasn’t starting today’s game.

“I texted him, ‘Hey, you might be the most important person in the building tonight. We need you to be ready to go for the biggest spot, potentially.'””

Looking At Jazz

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning of game two of the doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .231 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs and 41 stolen bases in 137 games.

Before New York, Chisholm Jr. had spent the first part of his career with the Miami Marlins.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins reacts after hitting a grand slam against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Chisholm Jr. helped the Yankees reach the World Series during his first year with the team (2024).

He will be a free agent this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27, 2024): “Miami Marlins traded CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. to New York Yankees for C Agustin Ramirez, 2B Jared Serna and SS Abrahan Ramirez.”

Yankees And Red Sox

GettyManager of the New York Yankees Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire umpire Adam Hamari after ejecting Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

Meanwhile, Boston finished one spot behind the Yankees with an 87-75 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Reveals Text Message To Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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