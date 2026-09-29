New York Yankees Manager Reveals Text Message To Jazz Chisholm Jr.

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up their three-game series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

For the game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. will start the series on the bench, as he is not in the lineup on Tuesday.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/29 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH H. Ramos RF C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Rosario 3B A. Volpe 2B S. Jones CF A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

New York Yankees Manager Reveals Text Message To Jazz

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone revealed what he texted Chisholm Jr.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Aaron Boone said he texted Jazz Chisholm Jr. yesterday to say he wasn’t starting today’s game.

“I texted him, ‘Hey, you might be the most important person in the building tonight. We need you to be ready to go for the biggest spot, potentially.'””

Looking At Jazz

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .231 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs and 41 stolen bases in 137 games.

Before New York, Chisholm Jr. had spent the first part of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Chisholm Jr. helped the Yankees reach the World Series during his first year with the team (2024).

He will be a free agent this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27, 2024): “Miami Marlins traded CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. to New York Yankees for C Agustin Ramirez, 2B Jared Serna and SS Abrahan Ramirez.”

Yankees And Red Sox

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

Meanwhile, Boston finished one spot behind the Yankees with an 87-75 record.