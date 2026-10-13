Yankees Floated in Strong Take on Brewers’ William Contreras

For a second straight campaign, the New York Yankees‘ season ends in the ALDS after being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays. As a result, changes should be coming, but how major they will be remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, running it back with most of the players from the last three seasons shouldn’t be an option for the Yankees if they want to get over the hump to return to a World Series and past the ALDS.

As for what potential names could be on the Yankees’ radar, Christopher Kline of FanSided has New York as one of the potential destinations for Milwaukee Brewers‘ William Contreras.

“The most obvious suitor would be the New York Yankees,” Kline wrote in an Oct. 12 article. “Austin Wells was actually one of New York’s best hitters in the playoffs, but that says more about the rest of this lineup than it does about Wells. He was horrendous in the regular season, with a .624 OPS and 77 wRC+.

“There’s a decent chance Wells becomes a fine MLB catcher, but the Yankees aren’t exactly a patient organization. This team has more immediate goals. Contreras turns the weakest link in their lineup into a profound strength, providing the Yankees with much-needed thump from the right-hand side.”

What Would Brewers’ William Contreras Bring to New York

Contreras has a $14.5 million club option for the 2027 campaign, and it’s likely the Brewers will trigger that option and delay his free agency until after next season. Furthermore, the catcher’s trade value is skyrocketing due to his postseason production.

In the regular season, Contreras hit .270 with 153 hits, 18 homers, 94 RBIs, and 82 runs scored in 147 games, per StatMuse. Meanwhile, Yankees catcher Austin Wells hit .186 with 62 hits, 14 homers, 32 RBIs, and 39 runs scored in 122 games, per StatMuse.

However, in the postseason, Contreras has been one of the Brewers’ hottest bats as he’s hitting .391 with nine hits, three homers, five RBIs, and four runs scored in six games in the 2026 postseason, per StatMuse.

Moreover, Kline notes what the veteran catcher would bring to the Yankees lineup if New York were to trade for him to start improving the team for next season.

“Contreras would presumably hit behind (or in front of) Aaron Judge and Ben Rice, with Luis García Jr. and Cody Bellinger (and maybe Giancarlo Stanton) sprinkled in elsewhere,” Kline added in his article. “The Yankees immediately boast the most explosive and fearsome lineup in the American League.”

Yankees Have Pitching Prospects for Potential Trade

Furthermore, a reason why the Yankees make sense for Contreras is not just bolstering New York’s catching position, but they’d be an ideal trade partner with the Brewers that could entice Milwaukee to accept their potential offer.

“New York has tons of minor league pitchers to tempt Milwaukee with (the Brewers love a developmental arm), and the Yankees are in desperation mode after the Rays absolutely dismantled them in the ALDS,” Kline wrote. “Another fun angle? We’d get a Contreras brother on each side of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, which is good content.”