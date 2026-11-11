Brian Cashman Reveals Major Disconnect With Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have a tough path towards getting back to World Series contention, but franchise Aaron Judge may be required to make a change. General Manager Brian Cashman made a comment to the media today addressing Judge’s future and how to prolong his MLB career. Fans and media have speculated this all season long, but Cashman confirmed that he wants to see Judge at DH more next season.

Cashman revealed the following and that he knows that Judge won’t love this decision:

“I’m sure he’s going to need some DH time. I’m sure he doesn’t want to hear that. He’s an alpha, wants to play every day. But at times you will see Judge playing DH because it’s in his best interest. And what’s in his best interest is in our best interest is if we can make sure he can maintain help. He’s one of the game’s best players and we must keep those guys on the field to go where we want to go.”

Judge’s health was the biggest issue for the Yankees last season to make him miss most of the latter half of the season. A return ahead of the postseason saw Judge dealing with more issues to force him out against the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Cashman wants the team to do everything possible to keep Judge healthy, including keeping him out of the outfield at times.

Why Aaron Judge Doesn’t Want To DH

Cashman can be partially blamed for why Judge does not want to DH due to the roster construction. Quite a few noteworthy Yankees are considered a bad defender or worse. Giancarlo Stanton is too slow to play defense and can only DH or pinch hit.

First baseman Ben Rice spent most of the season at DH last season for the Yankees due to his poor defense. Cashman stated that he wants Rice at first base most games, but that could lead to many errors and game losing mistakes.

Luis Garcia may be asked to play second base, and that creates questions due to his past issues. Judge does want to play the outfield for pride of helping on both sides, but he also knows other players need the DH spot for the Yankees offense to be its best.

Most Likely Aaron Judge Scenario For Yankees

Cashman’s statement revealed that Judge will play DH more, but it won’t be a full-time thing. Judge will likely split his time between both positions, with Spencer Jones playing right field on some nights.

Another trusted outfielder is likely needed for Judge to get noteworthy time at DH. Cody Bellinger and Jones are the two most reliable names expected to start in two of the three outfield spots every night.

Trent Grisham is a free agent, but the Yankees have shown signs towards not wanting him back after a nightmare season. Adding someone who can start in one of those spots when Judge is at DH will be necessary for Cashman’s play to work out and help the team’s overall success.