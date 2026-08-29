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7-Year MLB Veteran Still A Free Agent After New York Yankees Release

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 13: Seth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics reacts after striking out during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a big series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 1-0.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees had just 3 hits tonight, but it was enough for a 1-0 win over the Red Sox. The Yankees are now 76-58. Yankees remain 4 games behind the Rays in the AL East, and they’re now 3 games up over the Red Sox. Season series between the rivals is now 5-5.”

7-Year MLB Veteran Still A Free Agent

GettySeth Brown #26 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

With less than one month before the 2026 MLB playoffs, it’s worth noting that Seth Brown still remains a free agent.

He was released by the Yankees earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on June 14): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released LF Seth Brown.”

Brown did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

GettySeth Brown #26 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Brown had been batting .235 with 43 hits, nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 53 games for the SWB RailRiders.

He could be a good addition to another organization for depth before the playoffs.

Looking At Brown

GettySeth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics reacts at second base after his first inning three-run double as Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on at Citi Field on August 13, 2024 in New York City.

Brown has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Athletics (2019-25).

He has 14+ home runs in four of those seasons.

His best year came in 2022 when he hit 25 home runs with 73 RBIs.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyPitcher Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees is pulled from a game against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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7-Year MLB Veteran Still A Free Agent After New York Yankees Release

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