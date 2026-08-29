7-Year MLB Veteran Still A Free Agent After New York Yankees Release

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a big series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 1-0.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees had just 3 hits tonight, but it was enough for a 1-0 win over the Red Sox. The Yankees are now 76-58. Yankees remain 4 games behind the Rays in the AL East, and they’re now 3 games up over the Red Sox. Season series between the rivals is now 5-5.”

7-Year MLB Veteran Still A Free Agent

With less than one month before the 2026 MLB playoffs, it’s worth noting that Seth Brown still remains a free agent.

He was released by the Yankees earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on June 14): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released LF Seth Brown.”

Brown did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Brown had been batting .235 with 43 hits, nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 53 games for the SWB RailRiders.

He could be a good addition to another organization for depth before the playoffs.

Looking At Brown

Brown has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Athletics (2019-25).

He has 14+ home runs in four of those seasons.

His best year came in 2022 when he hit 25 home runs with 73 RBIs.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now