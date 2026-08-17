New York Yankees Announce Brutal Max Fried News Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees announced they have placed left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow bone bruise.

The Yankees PR department wrote on X: “Today, the Yankees placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 8/14) with a left elbow bone bruise.”

New York Yankees Place LHP Max Fried on IL Before Orioles Series

The Yankees will reinstate left-hander Carlos Rodón from the IL tomorrow, so it appears that Rodón will take Fried’s roster spot.

Fried suffered the same injury in mid-May. He was sidelined for over two months.

If the injury is as serious as it was last time, there’s a strong chance Fried will be unavailable to pitch in the postseason.

Fried has made five starts since being activated from the IL on July 22. In 15 total starts this season, he has posted a 2.81 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 86 1/3 innings.