New York Yankees Announce Brutal Max Fried News Before Orioles Series

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees reacts after the third inning in game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees announced they have placed left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow bone bruise.
New York Yankees Place LHP Max Fried on IL Before Orioles Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 13: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The Yankees will reinstate left-hander Carlos Rodón from the IL tomorrow, so it appears that Rodón will take Fried’s roster spot.
Fried suffered the same injury in mid-May. He was sidelined for over two months.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 27: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)
If the injury is as serious as it was last time, there’s a strong chance Fried will be unavailable to pitch in the postseason.
Fried has made five starts since being activated from the IL on July 22. In 15 total starts this season, he has posted a 2.81 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 86 1/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Brutal Max Fried News Before Orioles Series