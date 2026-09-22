Ex-Yankees Manager Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They had the day off on Monday.

Ex Yankees Manager Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees remain without Aaron Judge, as he was recently placed on the injured list over the weekend.

Yankees PR Dept. wrote (via X) on September 19: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Recalled INF/OF Max Schuemann (#30) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. •Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 9/17) with a right calf strain.”

In a recent interview with Foul Territory, former Yankees manager Buck Showalter was asked about Judge.

Showalter: “Aaron Judge, nobody’s going to replace him. By the way, he should have gone on rehab, but that’s a story for another day. I just think there’s still a chance that he comes back and plays and everything’s okay. When you start talking about calves, that’s a little bit of a different animal. But there’s a way to get into that little engine that could, hey, you’ve written us off because we don’t have Aaron here. You made the playoffs without him there for a lot of the season. It’s going to be hard, but if you get a couple of hot pitchers and a lot of these young players that they have there now, there’s always a star that comes out of that, if the right atmosphere is set, and I think Aaron can do that, knowing that the cavalry might come at some point, too. I wouldn’t completely write him off there, but when the Players Association made it where you didn’t have to go on rehab, I’d like to know the thought behind that.”

Judge has been with the Yankees for all 11 seasons of his MLB career.

He is batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games this year.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-66 record in 155 games.

They have gone 42-32 in 74 games at home in the Bronx.