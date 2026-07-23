New York Yankees’ Bullpen Could Be Resolved With ‘Dream’ Trade Candidate

The New York Yankees have a few slots to fill as the MLB trade deadline approaches, most notably at catcher and in the bullpen.

While the organization looks to bring on a right-handed catcher, a fresh reliever would suit them quite well, too.

Yankees’ Bullpen Could Be Boosted With ‘Dream’ Reliever

The top reliever floating around in New York trade rumors is Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres.

On July 23, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com even described landing Miller as being a “dream scenario.”

“They would love to add at least one swing-and-miss reliever to their bullpen; Mason Miller is the dream scenario, but Brian Cashman has a good track record of finding in-season relief help,” Hoch wrote.

With an ERA of 0.86 and 78 strikeouts across 41.2 innings of work through 40 games this season, if he finds himself on the chopping block, he will draw attention from across the Major Leagues.

His 2026 campaign marks his fourth season playing in the big leagues. However, his career began with the Athletics back in 2021 when they selected him 97th overall in the third round of the draft.

But the chances of the 27-year-old reliever being shipped out are slim.

Earlier in July, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported a statement made by general manager A.J. Preller.

“Obviously, Mason is the best in the game. So you’re always going to have people that are going to be interested in somebody that’s the best in their craft and at what they do,” said Preller, per Cassavell.

He added, “Since we made the deal last year, he’s performed as good as you could want somebody to perform. We made the deal with the intention that Mason is going to be here for a long time. He’s done an unbelievable job. And our intent is still the same as when we made the deal last year.”

However, while Preller’s stance remains quite clear, that doesn’t mean a groundbreaking trade is impossible. If the Yankees are willing to empty their pockets and pursue Miller, their bullpen would be elevated.

Snapshot of the Yankees Right Now

Aug. 3 marks this year’s MLB trade deadline. That leaves New York with only 11 days to figure out ways to bolster its roster.

As time quickly dwindles, the Yankees will play out the remainder of their July schedule.

Their next clash is on the board for Friday, July 24, at 6:45 p.m. ET. This will be a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Looking at the standings, the Phillies are 56-47 overall, placing them in second in the National League East.

As for the American League East, the Yankees come in at 57-45 overall, which also places them in second.

The Tampa Bay Rays (59-42) continue to lead the AL East division.

Following New York’s series against Philadelphia, they will head to Guaranteed Rate Field to face the Chicago White Sox for a four-game stretch.

This will round out the month of July for the Yankees, kicking off August with a set against the Chicago Cubs.