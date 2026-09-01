New York Yankees Star Jose Caballero Makes Honest Statement After Angels Loss

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Yankees lost by a score of 10-1.

Yankees Star Jose Caballero Makes Honest Statement

Jose Caballero had a tough night, as he struck out twice and struggled in the field.

After the game, Caballero was honest when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Jose, for two really solid games to close out that Red Sox series as a team, what do you attribute the letdown to tonight?”

Caballero: “Tough loss today. A couple mistakes we made, including me. And we just need to clean that up and play better baseball.”

Reporter: “What did you see on that pickoff. Is that a ball you felt like you had? Or what happened on that one?”

Caballero: “I don’t really know. I went back to look at the video, and it kind of seems like I took the eyes off the ball, but nothing major.”

Reporter: “Is there going to be a question of focus because of the schedule, because it was so tight compared to yesterday’s game?… Does the schedule make it tight that you were playing yesterday and you had to come out and play today and travel so far?”

Caballero: “We don’t make excuses for ourselves.”

The Yankees had been coming off a big 16-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.

Caballero had three hits, including one home run and three RBIs in that game.

Looking At The Yankees After Angels Blowout

The Yankees are now 78-60 in 138 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 41-29 in 70 games on the road).

Right now, the Yankees are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.