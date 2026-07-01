New York Yankees Star Makes Honest Statement After Tigers Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 9-3.

Cam Schlittler had a rough performance, as he allowed six earned runs in 4.0 innings.

The Yankees will look to avoid getting swept on Sunday afternoon (in the Bronx).

Yankees Star Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Schlittler met with the media (via YES Network).

He made a very honest statement.

Schlittler: “Yeah, it’s frustrating. We’re just not playing good ball right now. It’s my job to come in here and try and stop that bleeding and I couldn’t get that done, so put the team down four in the first, it’s not encouraging, especially against a guy like that… At the end of the day, I didn’t pitch well.”

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Despite his poor showing, Schlittler is still among the best pitchers in the American League this year.

He is currently 8-5 with a 2.08 ERA in 18 starts.

Social Media Reacts To Schlittler’s Poor Showing

Here’s what people were saying about Schlittler:

Joe Randazzo: “It took Cam Schlittler 31 starts to have a nightmare game like that. The most he had ever given up was four runs. Schlittler did that three times, and he blew right by that mark tonight. For some context, Roger Clemens gave up six runs in his fifth start in the big leagues. There’s your silver lining if you don’t like to acknowledge when things are bad and sweep every negative feeling under the rug. It was probably good for Schlittler to wear one like that and keep pitching, though. It’s a character-building exercise to suck like that. Terrible timing, though. When it Junes, it swoons.”

@BallParkBuzz: “Are we starting to see a regression to the mean for Cam Schlittler?”

Chris Kirschner: “Wow. Have not seen this out of Cam Schlittler this year. He gives up a third home run of the inning, this one a 2-run shot to Spencer Torkelson. 4-0 Tigers”

Bryan Hoch: “Cam Schlittler was hit hard tonight by the Tigers: 4+ IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 4 HR 85 pitches, 56 strikes”

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-37 record in 85 games.