Cam Schlittler allowed just two hits and one walk while collecting 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Yankees fans were chanting “MVP” as a response to Schlittler’s dominant performance. After the win, Schlittler commented on the chants, referencing injured three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

New York Yankees Star Drops Aaron Judge Quote After Win Over Red Sox

“We’ve already got an MVP in this locker room (Aaron Judge), he’s won three of them, Schlittler said.” It’s a good feeling, I wouldn’t say I am an MVP but it’s good to embrace that from the fans.”

Judge didn’t make the Yankees’ Wild Card roster due to a calf injury. He missed most of the regular season with a rib fracture.

Yankees Beat Red Sox 9-0

Designated hitter Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run in the Yankees’ 9-0 win over the Red Sox Tuesday.

Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.

Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.

Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.

Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.

Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.

Left-hander Payton Tolle started for the Red Sox. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.