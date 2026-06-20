New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Responds to Knicks’ Josh Hart After Reds Game

Cam Schlittler’s dominant start to the season is grabbing everyone’s attention, and not just around baseball.

The New York Yankees’ right-hander was so lights out in Friday’s 5-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds that even newly minted NBA champion Josh Hart couldn’t help but notice.

Schlittler had the best start of his young season, striking out 13 over six shutout innings.

Afterward, Hart shared his amazement on social-media site X (formerly Twitter). The New York Knicks star wrote, “Schlitty is the Cy Young winner hands down.”

What Did Cam Schlittler Say to Josh Hart?

Schlittler had a subtle response to Hart’s praise.

“That’s a good thing to hear,” Schlittler told reporters, via MLB.com. “Josh is a great guy. I talked to him after the first (Knicks) playoff game. I’m pumped for him and the city of New York just being able to (win the Finals), and it’s great to have his support.”

Hart and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, noted Yankees fans, threw out the ceremonial first pitches before Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 last Saturday to win their first NBA title since 1973.

What is Everyone Saying About Cam Schlittler’s Performance?

Schlittler’s previous career high in strikeouts was 12, accomplished against the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series last season. The 25-year-old now has 109 strikeouts in 95 innings this season, fourth-most in baseball behind only Jacob Misiorowski (138), Christoper Sanchez (116) and Dylan Cease (110).

Schlittler is also 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA — the lowest by a Yankee through his first 16 starts of a season since Whitey Ford in 1964 (1.47).

Teammates shared in the amazement Friday.

“I think he should actually start the All-Star Game,” second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. said. “He’s pretty laid-back, so I don’t know if he’s going to be super amped up for it, but I think it’d be pretty cool to see him out there.”