Hi, Subscriber

Cam Schlittler Makes MLB Playoff History With 117-Pitch Outing vs. Red Sox

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts after strike out against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

If there’s three things that are certain, it’s death, taxes, and Cam Schlittler dominating the Boston Red Sox.

Schlittler drew the start for the Yankees on Tuesday night in the Wild Card Series opener against Boston, and similar to his playoff debut against the Red Sox last year, he didn’t miss a single beat all night.

He ended up throwing 117 pitches, a career-high, and pitched 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 batters in the process. He left the game with New York leading 2-0.

Schlittler Makes MLB Playoff History

After exiting the mound to a standing ovation at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, a plethora of historic milestones emerged from Schlittler’s performance.

According to ESPN Insights, Schlittler is the first pitcher in Yankees franchise history to have multiple postseason starts with 10+ strikeouts and zero runs allowed.

He is also just the fourth pitcher in MLB playoff history with two 10+ strikeout games before turning 26 years old, joining Trey Yesavage in 2025, Josh Beckett in 2003, and Jim Palmer in 1970-71.

Schlittler’s 117 pitches were the most in a single outing for a Yankees pitcher since CC Sabathia threw 121 back in 2012.

Schlittler’s Career Numbers Against Boston

A native of Massachusetts, Schlittler has embraced the villain role against the team and city he grew up a fan of.

And he’s had the last laugh just about every single time. He entered Tuesday night with a 0.56 ERA in his five prior starts against the Red Sox, allowing just two earned runs.

After his outing in the series opener, he is now down to a 0.47 ERA across 38.2 innings pitched and now has 49 strikeouts.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Cam Schlittler Makes MLB Playoff History With 117-Pitch Outing vs. Red Sox

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x