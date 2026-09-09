Yankees Face New Game 1 Decision After Latest Gem

Cam Schlittler has turned what once looked like an automatic October decision into a legitimate debate for the New York Yankees. If the postseason started today, the Yankees would have a difficult time justifying anyone else for Game 1.

Schlittler strengthened his case Tuesday by holding the Colorado Rockies to one run and three hits across seven innings. He struck out 10, issued no walks, and helped New York earn a 5-3 victory in Aaron Judge’s return.

That performance continued for a season, no longer looking like a temporary breakout. MLB’s official statistics list Schlittler at 13-6 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts across 178.2 innings. He also set a Yankees record with his 20th start, allowing one run or fewer.

Schlittler Has Moved Ahead on Performance

Aaron Boone offered the strongest possible endorsement after the latest gem. The manager called Schlittler the “best pitcher in the league,” according to the New York Post.

The numbers support that assessment. Schlittler has the lower ERA, heavier workload, and greater strikeout total than Max Fried this season. More importantly, he has delivered his best baseball while the Yankees chase the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

Fried still gives Boone several reasons to resist an immediate change. The veteran owns a 2.73 ERA this season and recently returned from an injured-list stint caused by a bone bruise in his pitching elbow. He allowed one run across 5.2 innings against the San Diego Padres in his second outing back, but the Yankees were still rebuilding his pitch count.

Fried also brings extensive postseason experience. He started the World Series, clinching Game 6 for the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and delivering a scoreless Yankees postseason debut against Boston in 2025. Schlittler has never started a Major League postseason game.

New York signed Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract to lead the rotation, but salary cannot determine the order in a short series. Game 1 should go to the pitcher best equipped to control that matchup, and Schlittler has supplied the clearest answer.

Yankees Must Decide What Matters Most

Experience normally wins these decisions, especially when the alternative is a 25-year-old in his second Major League season. Schlittler’s performance, however, has made the traditional choice much harder to defend.

Starting Schlittler in Game 1 would give New York its most dominant arm in the tone-setting matchup of a short series. If the Yankees reach a five-game Division Series, the Game 1 assignment could also line him up for a winner-take-all Game 5, depending on the current schedule.

The Yankees do not need to announce anything yet. Fried still has time to regain a full workload, and one poor Schlittler start could tighten the race.

For now, though, Schlittler has earned more than Cy Young consideration. He has earned the right to open New York’s postseason, regardless of contract, age, or October résumé.