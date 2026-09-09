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Yankees Manager Makes Anthony Volpe Comment Amid Sudden Injury News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Colorado Rockies.

While they won on Tuesday (5-3), Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game with an injury.

It’s now been announced that he is going on the injured list.

Meredith Marakovits of YES Network wrote:Jazz Chisholm Jr. is heading to the IL with a sprained thumb. No move has been made yet. Caballero in tonight’s lineup at 2B. Volpe is a potential option #yankees”

Volpe was sent to Triple-A last month.

He has been playing a lot of second base during his time with the SWB RailRiders.

Yankees Manager Makes Anthony Volpe Comment

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

Manager Aaron Boone was asked about Volpe after the news.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “No decision yet on who replaces Jazz on the roster, but Boone said he would be comfortable playing Anthony Volpe at 2B in the majors.”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

Boone also said about Volpe (via SNY Yankees): “I know that I have a ton of respect for the person and the player… I know he’s been a complete pro and completely got after it down there… That’s not an easy thing to do when you’ve been in the big leagues, and you’ve been the guy in the big leagues and you gotta go back.”

It will be interesting to see who the Yankees end up adding to replace Chisholm Jr.

The decision will likely come soon.

Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports wrote: “Jazz was finally hitting his stride and had all the opportunities to finish strong and earn himself some money. Nightmare season for him. Volpe? Waldo?”

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Wednesday

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3.

The Yankees enter Wednesday’s matchup with Colorado as the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.

They have gone 38-31 in 69 games at home in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Manager Makes Anthony Volpe Comment Amid Sudden Injury News

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