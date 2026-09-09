Yankees Manager Makes Anthony Volpe Comment Amid Sudden Injury News

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Colorado Rockies.

While they won on Tuesday (5-3), Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game with an injury.

It’s now been announced that he is going on the injured list.

Meredith Marakovits of YES Network wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is heading to the IL with a sprained thumb. No move has been made yet. Caballero in tonight’s lineup at 2B. Volpe is a potential option #yankees”

Volpe was sent to Triple-A last month.

He has been playing a lot of second base during his time with the SWB RailRiders.

Yankees Manager Makes Anthony Volpe Comment

Manager Aaron Boone was asked about Volpe after the news.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “No decision yet on who replaces Jazz on the roster, but Boone said he would be comfortable playing Anthony Volpe at 2B in the majors.”

Boone also said about Volpe (via SNY Yankees): “I know that I have a ton of respect for the person and the player… I know he’s been a complete pro and completely got after it down there… That’s not an easy thing to do when you’ve been in the big leagues, and you’ve been the guy in the big leagues and you gotta go back.”

It will be interesting to see who the Yankees end up adding to replace Chisholm Jr.

The decision will likely come soon.

Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports wrote: “Jazz was finally hitting his stride and had all the opportunities to finish strong and earn himself some money. Nightmare season for him. Volpe? Waldo?”

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Wednesday

The Yankees enter Wednesday’s matchup with Colorado as the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.

They have gone 38-31 in 69 games at home in the Bronx.