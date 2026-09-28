Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Delivers Message to Red Sox Fans Before Wild Card Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Schlittler grew up as a Red Sox fan in Massachusetts. Since making his MLB debut with New York last year, he has frequently feuded with Red Sox fans and media, most notably the Section 10 podcast.
Schlittler pitched against the Red Sox in the Wild Card Series last season and hurled eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts.
Looking at New York Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler
Schlittler is clearly the frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race.
Schlittler led the American League in bWAR (7.1) and ERA (1.95) this year. He collected 239 strikeouts with a 0.91 WHIP over 193 2/3 innings this season.
The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season.
He recorded a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings in his rookie year.
Schlittler made two postseason starts last year.
He allowed four runs (two earned) with 14 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings in last year’s playoffs.
Left-hander Max Fried will start for the Yankees in Game 2. Gerrit Cole will start Game 3 if the series goes that far. The Red Sox haven’t announced their starting pitchers yet.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler delivered an honest message to Red Sox fans before the AL Wild Card Series.
Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Delivers Message to Red Sox Fans Before Wild Card Series