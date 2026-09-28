Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Delivers Message to Red Sox Fans Before Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series this week. It will be a best-of-three series.

Here is the schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

American League Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 of the series for New York. Before the series, Schlittler delivered an honest message to Red Sox fans.

New York Yankees Star Cam Schlittler Delivers Honest Message to Boston Red Sox Fans Before Wild Card Series

From The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty on X:

Cam Schilttler knows the hate on social media from Red Sox fans will “ramp back up” as Wild Card Game 1 nears, he tells The Athletic.

“They use me for clicks,” he said, “and I feel like I’ve done a good job of handling that so far.”

Schlittler grew up as a Red Sox fan in Massachusetts. Since making his MLB debut with New York last year, he has frequently feuded with Red Sox fans and media, most notably the Section 10 podcast.

Schlittler pitched against the Red Sox in the Wild Card Series last season and hurled eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts.

Looking at New York Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler

Schlittler is clearly the frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race.

Schlittler led the American League in bWAR (7.1) and ERA (1.95) this year. He collected 239 strikeouts with a 0.91 WHIP over 193 2/3 innings this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season.

He recorded a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings in his rookie year.

Schlittler made two postseason starts last year.

He allowed four runs (two earned) with 14 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings in last year’s playoffs.

Left-hander Max Fried will start for the Yankees in Game 2. Gerrit Cole will start Game 3 if the series goes that far. The Red Sox haven’t announced their starting pitchers yet.