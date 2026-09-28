Hi, Subscriber

Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Delivers Message to Red Sox Fans Before Wild Card Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series this week. It will be a best-of-three series.

Here is the schedule:

  • Game 1: Tuesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 2: Wednesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

American League Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 of the series for New York. Before the series, Schlittler delivered an honest message to Red Sox fans.

New York Yankees Star Cam Schlittler Delivers Honest Message to Boston Red Sox Fans Before Wild Card Series

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

From The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty on X:

Cam Schilttler knows the hate on social media from Red Sox fans will “ramp back up” as Wild Card Game 1 nears, he tells The Athletic.

“They use me for clicks,” he said, “and I feel like I’ve done a good job of handling that so far.”

Schlittler grew up as a Red Sox fan in Massachusetts. Since making his MLB debut with New York last year, he has frequently feuded with Red Sox fans and media, most notably the Section 10 podcast.

Schlittler pitched against the Red Sox in the Wild Card Series last season and hurled eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts.

Looking at New York Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Schlittler is clearly the frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race.

Schlittler led the American League in bWAR (7.1) and ERA (1.95) this year. He collected 239 strikeouts with a 0.91 WHIP over 193 2/3 innings this season.

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Starting pitcher Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season.

He recorded a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings in his rookie year.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 02: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Schlittler made two postseason starts last year.

He allowed four runs (two earned) with 14 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings in last year’s playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Left-hander Max Fried will start for the Yankees in Game 2. Gerrit Cole will start Game 3 if the series goes that far. The Red Sox haven’t announced their starting pitchers yet.

 

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Delivers Message to Red Sox Fans Before Wild Card Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x